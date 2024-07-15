'I Want To Be Cremated': Shannen Doherty Wished For Remains To Be Mixed With Her Dad, Beloved Pet's Ashes Months Before Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Shannen Doherty has left this world, however, she had a wish about where she wanted her remains to be after her death. The actress had impressed a wide range of audiences and was loved by almost all of her co-stars.

The passing of Doherty had shocked the whole industry.

How did Shannen Doherty want her remains to be handled?

Shannen Doherty had opened up about a lot many things in her famous Let’s Be Clear podcast. While she spoke many sweet things about her beloved pet dog, Bowie, the Charmed actress had also once stated about how she wants her remains to be handled after she passes away.

In January, in one of the episodes of her podcast that featured Chris Cortazzo, her best friend and the executor of her will, the actress first stated that although her conversation is going to be odd, it still is fun.

Opening up further, Doherty stated, “I do not want to be buried and not cremated." The Beverly Hills 90210 actress also mentioned that she wants her ashes to be mixed with the ashes of her dog, Bowie, and that of her father. Her dad had passed away back in 2010.

She even opted to use her ashes to grow trees. Further opening up in her podcast, Doherty also stated that the list of attendees during her funeral should be short.

About Shannen Doherty’s cancer

The Little House on the Prairie actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in the year 2015. Then even though Doherty went into remission in 2017, the cancer had returned in 2019. The following year, Shannen Doherty announced that she was in metastatic stage 4.

By the year 2023, her breast cancer had reached her brain. The same year in November, the Darkness of a Man actress revealed that her cancer had spread to her bones.

Shannen Doherty died on July 13, 2024. However, it was confirmed the next day by the star’s longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane.

On July 14, Sloane stated that Doherty was surrounded by her loved ones and also by her beloved dog Bowie at the time of her passing away. The actress was only 53 when she died.

Following this, her friends and co-stars such as Jennie Garth and Torri Spelling shared their emotional tribute to the late actress on social media.

