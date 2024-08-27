‘I Was Laughing Hysterically': Christina Perri Reveals Her Daughter is a Chappell Roan Fan

Christina Perri revealed that music plays a significant role in her family's life, particularly with her two young daughters, Pixie Rose, age 22, and Carmella, age 6. She clarified that they sing lullabies on a regular basis. Perri recently shared a humorous story about her encounter with Pixie, characterizing her as "spicy."

Before Pixie finally agreed to a lullaby that Perri had composed especially for her, Pixie Dust, she repeatedly said "no" to every lullaby that Perri sang. Pixie was very clear about what she wanted, even as a young child.

Perri stated that she has written songs for both of her daughters and created lullaby albums specifically for them. She occasionally sings her popular song A Thousand Years, which has been adapted into a children's book.

She also admitted to singing You Are My Sunshine on occasion, despite the fact that it makes her very emotional. Another special song is You Mean the Whole Wide World to Me, which she wrote for Carmella and recorded for her lullaby album.

Different genres of music are always playing in Perri's house during the day, especially now that Carmella has grown to love pop music. Carmella is a pop culture enthusiast, according to Perri, and she adores the musician Chappell Roan in particular. Still, Perri finds bedtime particularly special because of the sweet lullabies.

When reflecting on her career, Perri acknowledged that she loves the time she spent singing lullabies even more than her pop star days. Even though she enjoyed her pop music days, she now genuinely treasures being a mother and singing to her kids.

Perri also stated that her daughters are proud of her work, particularly now that one of her songs has been adapted into a children's book. They know the song well, and it's a unique way for her to share her music with them.

Christina Perri recently said that she loves to involve her daughters in her work whenever she can and that she feels like she is in a truly sweet part of her career. She said she includes them whenever it makes sense, like when she records lullabies and gets them to sing.

Perri's summer reflections and upcoming book release

Perri mentioned that her daughters find it special that their mother is now a published author. She claimed that writing music with a family theme has always come easily to her.

Perri explained that all she does is live her real life, which is currently focused on motherhood and singing to her daughters. She stated that this was her favorite part of her journey and made complete sense to her. She emphasized that none of her projects involved overthinking or attempting to create something inauthentic.

She made it very apparent that she didn't want to act as though she hadn't become a mother or as though she had been able to get six years of sleep. Rather, she was content to share with everyone the precise state of her life, and this strategy made perfect sense to her.

Perri feels that there is a special connection between her and her audience because many of them have gone through life stages similar to her, having grown up alongside her. She thanked God for this period of her life, calling it a "sweet spot" in her creativity and music.

Perri revealed that after a busy summer with her family, including husband Paul Costabile, they are looking forward to relaxing for the rest of the year. She expressed her desire for a more relaxed pace and quality family time.

Perri mentioned that her daughter was about to start first grade. She cited their summer activities, including their annual trip to the Jersey Shore, as highlights. She mentioned that it is her favorite week of the year to spend time at the beach with her girlfriends.

She also mentioned their trips to Legoland, Disneyland, and Universal Studios, admitting that the summer had been busy and exhausting. Perri expressed her delight at seeing her younger daughter, Pixie, actively participating in activities.

She noticed that Pixie was no longer a baby and was talking and running around, eager to follow her older sister. Perri described this stage of motherhood as extremely rewarding, claiming her heart "just explodes" with love for her daughters. Perri also announced that her book, A Thousand Years, is available for pre-order and will be released on April 1, 2025.

