Hayley Williams backed Chappell Roan's bold statement of establishing boundaries with her fans. Fans are sharing the 35-year-old Paramore frontwoman's since-expired Instagram Story on social media, wherein she shared Roan's recent notes on predatory behavior (disguised as 'superfan' behavior) along with a statement of support. Roan highlighted the non-consensual interactions she experienced in her post.

In a moving repost, Williams, 35, praised Roan's boldness and said, "This happens to every woman I know from this business, myself included. This is now worse because to social media. I'm thankful that Chappell is prepared to address it honestly and promptly. It's courageous and regrettably required."

The singer of Ain't It Fun shared the post on Instagram on August 23, shortly after 26-year-old Roan asked for respect from her followers following nonconsensual physical and social interactions.

Highlighting the need to set boundaries, Roan said, "Women don't owe you s***. I don't tolerate harassment of any type because I picked this professional path or because I deserve it; rather, I chose it because I love music and the arts."

Roan explained that she is clocked out in other settings and that she is at work during press conferences and performances. She also rejected the idea that she owed anything to strangers, even if they were only expressing admiration.

Roan explained that she is speaking of predatory conduct (passed off as superfan behavior), which she believes has become accepted due to the treatment of famous women in the past.

Roan stated at the end of the post that she wanted to do everything every single person deserves to do, including go to the movies, be outside, giggle with friends, and feel safe. She expressed gratitude to everyone for their support as she ended the post.

Roan had addressed the subject in a number of TikTok videos that she posted on August 19. She informed viewers that some of her entitled fans had engaged in creepy behavior.

