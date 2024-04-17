'I'd Be Laying In Bed': Christina Applegate REVEALS Being Asked To Be On The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills 10 Years Ago

Who doesn’t love a good reality TV show? Christina Applegate sure does! The actress recently opened up about her love for reality TV on her podcast, MeSsy, where she was joined by her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler and actor Martin Short.

She recently shared a surprising secret about a huge offer she once got! It was none other than the famous show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Even though she’s a big fan of watching reality TV shows, she chose to turn it down. Wondering why? Read the article to find out the details.

A Surprise Offer

Can you believe that Christina Applegate was asked to be a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, and she said no? In a recent chat on her podcast, MeSsy, Christina revealed, “I was asked to be a Housewife for Beverly Hills.” The offer came a decade ago, and what made it even more surprising was that it came from someone she now considers a good friend. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

So, when Christina asked her friend, the show’s executive producer, if she’d make a good housewife, he had a surprising answer. He told her, “It would have been the most boring s**t I have ever seen in my life.”

Christina agreed, saying, “I wouldn’t have shown up to any dinners. I would have been in my sweatpants and lying in bed. What fun is that? No. I would be the worst Housewife anyway.”

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Is Kyle Richards dating Morgan Wade post separation from husband?

Advertisement

Christina- A Reality TV Fan

Even though Christina loves watching reality TV, she knew it wasn’t for her to be on the show. Over the past two years, she’s watched a lot, like 300 hours, but she likes to keep her reality TV relationships online.

When Short asked if she’d hang out with the Housewives in real life, Christina said no. But she feels differently about the Below Deck crew.

“No, not really,” she replied. “I’m sorry for the surprise. I’ve actually become friends with some Below Deck stars. I’ve texted Captain Lee, who’s really cool, and also with Kate Chastain and Daisy. I like the Below Deck people because they’re more interesting to me,” she added.

ALSO READ: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, episode 10 recap: Relentless Erika to Kyle's plea; here's what happened

Fans Of The Real Housewives

Even though Applegate declined the offer, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues to interest from other big-name celebrities. The Real Housewives franchise has a knack for drawing in Hollywood’s finest. Stars like Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep have all confessed their love for the show.

Just last month, Bette Midler expressed her desire to join the cast on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk about some sh*t. And to get paid for it? A dream #ROBH,” she tweeted.

The show’s host, Andy Cohen, reacted, “She would be the grand dame of Beverly Hills in a second.” But he’s a bit worried. He remembers Bette wasn’t a fan of how they filmed the show. She didn't like how RHOBH just started filming without any prior warning.

Well, whether you also like the show or not, let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais gushes about 'tricky' challenges of dating on Reality TV