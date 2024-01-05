Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, episode 10 recap: Relentless Erika to Kyle's plea; here's what happened

Let's dive into the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, titled Re-Lentless Erika. The tension between Erika and Denise Richards continues to escalate, especially after a heated exchange at Taco Tuesday.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, episode 10 recap

Erika vs. Denise: Lent is Over



Last week's episode left viewers with the aftermath of Sutton's disastrous blind date and Kyle addressing her co-stars about lacking support during her weed-themed dinner. This week, the focus shifts to Erika and Denise's ongoing feud. Erika, known for her unfiltered nature, brings up Denise's daughter Sami Sheen and her OnlyFans account, leading to a fiery exchange.

Erika defends her choice, stating that she couldn't ignore the mention after Denise had insulted her. The argument escalates, with both women exchanging harsh words. Denise accuses Erika of being mean, while Erika questions the profitability of Denise compared to her daughter. The confrontation delves into discussions about inappropriate conversations at Denise's barbecue and Erika's legal troubles. The episode unfolds with a childish back-and-forth, leaving the rest of the cast stunned.

Kyle's Plea for Support



As Erika exits the room, Kyle expresses her disappointment in the lack of support from her co-stars, especially regarding the recent THC-themed dinner. Garcelle questions Kyle's commitment to denouncing certain topics, leading to a confrontation about standing up for one another. Kyle emphasizes the need for boundaries, particularly when it comes to children and families.

Sutton's Dating Drama



Sutton seeks advice from her matchmaker, Alessandra, after a less-than-ideal blind date. Alessandra provides feedback, and despite some positive aspects, Sutton learns she didn't score points for her sense of humor. The scene sets the stage for Sutton's next date, introducing another eligible bachelor, Steve. The rainy night date turns surprisingly positive, with shared interests and a request for Sutton's number.

Kim and Kyle seeking peace



Kim and Kyle discuss Kim's daughter's upcoming wedding, with Kim expressing a desire for harmony among attendees. The conversation shifts to Kyle's strained relationship with sister Kathy Hilton, and emotions run high when Kim breaks down in tears over missing their late mother. The sisters share a heartfelt embrace.

Garcelle and Dorit's uncomfortable lunch



In an awkward lunch, Dorit and Garcelle attempt to address the use of the word "attack" during Taco Tuesday. Garcelle opens up about feeling upset and even cries herself to sleep over the situation. Tensions rise as Garcelle accuses Dorit of unconscious Karen behavior, leading to a heated exchange. Dorit brings up her Jewish background, and Garcelle questions Dorit's growth over the past two years.

The lunch ends with Dorit apologizing, but Garcelle warns that Dorit is walking on thin ice. The episode concludes with unresolved tensions and a sense of lingering conflict among the housewives.

Next episode teaser



The preview hints at more drama to come, with relationships tested, alliances questioned, and the ongoing struggle for peace within the group. As the season unfolds, viewers can expect heightened emotions, unexpected twists, and Real Housewives navigating through their complex relationships.

Tune in next Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo to witness the continuation of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

