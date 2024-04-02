iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Metallica Wins Rock Album of the Year

Metallica is one of the most beloved metal planets on the planet. The band was first formed in 1981 and has remained a fan favorite ever since. The heavy metal band first gained success for their third album, Master of Puppets. With so many years in the music industry, the band has received a number of accolades, including Grammys. Speaking of awards, Metallica won big at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards under the category Rock Album of the Year for their album 72 Seasons.

Metallica wins Rock Album of the Year at the iHearRadio Music Awards 2024

Metallica fans are ecstatic as their band once again wins big at the iHeartRadio Music Award. This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards were held today at Dolby Theaters in Los Angeles, where many artists were awarded big awards for their contributions to the music industry. At the prestigious ceremony, the heavy metal band Metallic took home the prestigious award of Rock Album of the Year for their sensational album 72 Seasons.

While the band couldn’t make it in person to receive the award, they did send a recorded message to their fans. The band said, “Hey y'all, this is Metallica. That's right, we're here to thank you, iHeart, for naming 72 Seasons Rock album of the year and for all of your continued support. We also want to say thank you to our fans, and we can't wait to see you and hear you back on the road very soon. AB right, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The nomination list for the award show was released in January of this year, featuring legendary artists and their musical creations. Metallica was nominated in multiple categories, one of which was Rock Album of the Year. The band may not have won other categories, but it did win the great honor of Rock Album of the Year.

Metallica’s album 72 Seasons

Metallica's eleventh studio album, 72 Seasons, was released on April 14, 2023, via their own record company, Blackened Recordings. 72 Seasons was produced by Greg Fidelman. Critics generally gave the album high reviews, praising Hetfield's lyrics and vocal delivery but criticizing its length. 72 Seasons received three nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards, including Best Metal Performance for the title tune.

