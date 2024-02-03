Get ready for the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, as we rewind and relive some of the most jaw-dropping and iconic moments from the show's storied history.

From surprising wins to unforgettable performances and unexpected twists, the Grammy Awards have been a rollercoaster of events in the realm of music. Take a look into the Top 10 biggest controversies in history that rocked the Grammys, from controversial wins to lip-synching scandals and many more downright memorable incidents that have made the Grammys the music extravaganza we can't get enough of!

Top 10 biggest controversies of the Grammy's till now

10. The 1989 controversy of Jethro Tull's win over Metallica

Metal fans are still upset with the Grammys over a surprising 1989 moment. At the 31st Grammy Awards, Alice Cooper surprised everyone by announcing Jethro Tull's win over Metallica for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance. People were unhappy for a few reasons – Metallica was the favorite, and merging the genres didn't sit well, especially since Jethro Tull wasn't considered metal.

Thankfully, the Recording Academy created separate categories for both genres the next year. Interestingly, in 1992, Metallica acknowledged the band that had beaten them while accepting the award for Best Metal Performance!

9. When Frank Sinatra's Speech Got the Axe, Billy Joel Hit Pause at the Grammys

In 1994, during the 36th Grammy Awards, the iconic Frank Sinatra received the Legend Award. However, when Sinatra's acceptance speech was cut off prematurely, leaving him and the audience upset, Billy Joel took matters into his own hands. While performing The River of Dreams, Joel halted the show, playfully noting the ticking clock and the passing of "valuable advertising time." After a 20-second pause, the performance resumed in a memorable act of protest.

8. Mariah Carey's Grammy Night Letdown

At the 38th Annual Grammy Awards in 1996, Mariah Carey faced an unexpected disappointment. Despite a stellar year with her album Daydream and multiple hit singles earning nominations, Carey left the ceremony without a single win. This snub surprised many, as she not only had a standout year but also opened the show, sparking expectations of a Grammy sweep.

While occasional oversights are common, Carey's snub was notable. Fortunately, a decade later, justice was partially served when she received three Grammys for her album The Emancipation of Mimi.

7. Soy Bomb Interrupts Bob Dylan's Moment

In 1998, performance artist Soy Bomb Guy created a stir by crashing Bob Dylan's set. During Dylan's performance of Love Sick, a shirtless backup dancer appeared with the words SOY BOMB painted on his chest. While dancing energetically next to Dylan, the singer looked perplexed but continued his performance without missing a beat. The intruder later revealed as respected performance artist Michael Portnoy, was swiftly removed from the stage. Portnoy explained that Soy symbolized dense nutritional life, while a Bomb represented an explosive force. According to him, the soy bomb embodied what he believed art should be: dense, transformational, and explosively alive.

6. ODB's Uninvited Interruption at the 1998 Grammys

The 1998 Grammys witnessed a surprise when Wu-Tang Clan rapper ODB crashed an acceptance speech, creating a memorable moment. As Shawn Colvin was about to receive the award for song of the year for Sunny Came Home, ODB took the stage, overshadowing her win. Expressing disappointment over not winning, ODB shared his thoughts on his expensive outfit and Wu-Tang Clan's support for children. He declared, "Puffy is good, but Wu-Tang is the best." What added to the confusion was the timing, as Sean Puffy Combs and Wu-Tang Clan were nominated earlier in an un-televised category for best rap album, separate from Colvin's award.

5. J.Lo's Iconic Dress: A Grammy Moment That Created Google Image

At the 2000 Grammys, Jennifer Lopez made history with a dress that not only turned heads but also changed the internet forever. Wearing a daring green sheer Versace dress with a plunging neckline, Lopez captivated both the onlookers and those watching from home. Despite not winning a Grammy that night, she stole the show with one of the most daring looks the Grammys had ever witnessed. The frenzy to find photos of Lopez was so intense and widespread that it led to the creation of Google Images.

4. Elton John and Eminem's Surprising Grammy Collaboration

In 2001, the Grammys witnessed an unexpected collaboration between Eminem and Elton John, despite Eminem's controversial lyrics. Known for his album The Marshall Mathers LP, which garnered both praise and criticism for its homophobic content, Eminem's performance with Elton John stirred anticipation and concern. During the duet, Eminem rapped Stan while John played piano and sang the chorus traditionally performed by Dido. The performance concluded with a memorable moment as the two artists embraced, held hands, and hugged on stage.

3. 50 Cent's Brief Appearance During Evanescence's Grammy Win

In 2004, during the 46th Grammy Awards, Evanescence experienced an unexpected moment when 50 Cent briefly walked on stage during their acceptance speech for Best New Artist. As Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee expressed surprise, 50 Cent casually strolled between the band members before exiting. The incident was met with laughter, and Amy Lee playfully thanked 50 Cent in her speech. Despite being nominated for the same award, 50 Cent lost to the rock group.

2. Melissa Etheridge's Powerful Performance After Breast Cancer Treatment

In a remarkable moment during the 2005 Grammys, Melissa Etheridge, bald from completing chemotherapy for breast cancer, made her triumphant return to the stage. The singer, taking a break to combat her illness, delivered an exceptional tribute to Janis Joplin with a passionate performance of Piece of My Heart, alongside Joss Stone. Met with thunderous applause, Etheridge aimed to show resilience, declaring, "I'm back, I'm not weak; this has made me stronger," when reflecting on the moment in 2014.

1. Chris Brown and Rihanna's Withdrawal After 2009 Assault

Following a disturbing incident at a pre-Grammys party in 2009, Chris Brown physically assaulted Rihanna, leading both artists to withdraw from their scheduled performances at the Grammy Awards. Despite their initial smiles at the pre-Grammys party, the situation took a dark turn, with Brown arrested and Rihanna hospitalized after images of her battered face surfaced online. In their absence, a last-minute performance by U2 and a duet featuring Justin Timberlake and Al Green were hastily arranged hours before the show. Brown later pleaded guilty to assault, receiving a five-year probation sentence.

