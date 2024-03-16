Who Are Tom Holland's Siblings? Everything To Know About His 3 Brothers

The Uncharted actor Tom Holland might be the most known face of the Holland family. But what if we tell you that there are three more young and charming boys looking like him? The 27-year-old’s siblings are a blend of charm and looks, packed with the Tom Holland spirit. But who are they? Find out.

Who are Tom Holland’s siblings?

ALSO READ: ‘He is the exact...': When Stan Lee revealed Tom Holland was a 'great Spider-Man', said actor is how he 'envisioned' him

Harry, Paddy, and Sam are the three other brothers of Tom Holland. It is already known that our current Spiderman comes from a family of artists. While their mother, Nicola Holland, is a renowned photographer and an entrepreneur, their father, Dominic Holland, is a comedian and author of English origin. They all together make a proud family, as they saw Tom Holland climb the success ladder. Dominic was so happy that he even included the Cherry actor in his fringe comedy show, a standup special in Edinburgh that happened in 2017. In an interview with the Guardian, Dominic also joked and praised his son’s success for surpassing his own. But apart from Tom Holland, his two brothers are also great actors.

Advertisement

Have Tom Holland’s siblings acted before?

Yes. Harry Holland, Tom’s younger brother, has appeared in a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Far From Home. But his scene was deleted, as Tom revealed later. But Harry has also played a prominent role in the film The Impossible. Apart from acting, Harry also directs and has recently worked in the film Roses for Lily. He has also written the same film.

Sam Holland, the twin of Harry Holland and the other younger brother to Tom, was born on February 14, 1999. The 25-year-old played the role of Charlie in Harry’s film Roses for Lily. He is also known to be dating Clark Stewart. But as a brother, Sam is very doting. He keeps attending red carpet events of Tom Holland and even speaks fondly about him on Instagram.

Paddy Holland, the youngest of the lot, also appeared in Roses for Lily. But he is known for his work in the 2018 film Holmes and Watson. Paddy is more known in the television world for his work as Montgomery Monty Cuttermill in the show Invasion.

The entire Holland family is happy and proud of each other.

While we wait to see all four brothers share a film, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Will Tom Holland Return To Stage With West End's Romeo & Juliet? Actor Makes 'Big Announcement'