‘I’m Going To Go Fight For You, Girl’: Anthony Mackie Wants Rachael Ray On His Avengers Squad

Looks like Rachael Ray is one lucky star, as actor Anthony Mackie said he would select the actress to join his lineup of Avengers. He was present at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on July 27 to promote the next Captain America movie. "This might surprise you. Rachael Ray. I f------ love Rachael Ray," Mackie said.

He glorified Ray's culinary skills: "She can cook for everybody. She has her own pots, her own [seasoning] and she's cute. She's like a little Dora the Explorer type thing, right? So she can hook it up. And I'm in love, hello?"

Mackie humorously added, "So I can be like, 'I'm going to go fight for you girl. I'm going to run out, fight, come back. What's up with that pasta, though?'"

Anthony Mackie on the people who he would like to choose for his Avengers lineup

Mackle told PEOPLE that when allowed to select anyone not just Marvel characters for his dream Avengers lineup he would also include his barber in New Orleans, Wade, as well as a friend of his named Jessica from Miami. Former U.S president Barack Obama was also named.

He further added that he would include Obama because everybody likes him and a leader type of personality would guide Mackle and tell him what to do. He also further added that he would love to have the incredible Hulk because he is just an iconic character who happens to be very strong and would eventually beat up everyone.

More about Anthony Mackie's Captain America

Capitan America is a comic-strip superhero created by writer Joe Simon and artist Jack Kirby for Timely (later Marvel) Comics. Therefore, in comics, several people take up the mantle of Captain America besides Steve Rogers (who is either incapacitated or retired). In the MCU only three of these characters are depicted and confirmed to have taken the mantle: Isaiah Bradley, John Walker, and Sam Wilson.

Meanwhile, Mackie's Captain America: Brave New World costars Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo Esposito, and Harrison Ford joined him and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in San Diego to review and enjoy Mackie's forthcoming movie.

Ford features in the approaching film as the character Thaddeus Ross, who is now the U.S. president. He takes over the role from the late William Hurt, who died in 2022.

