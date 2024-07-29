Giancarlo Esposito Express Happiness About Joining the MCU; Discusses Differences Between The Boys and Captain America

Giancarlo Esposito is making the transition from The Boys, the sleeper hit superhero show, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27, Esposito discussed his shift from television to movies and his new character in the MCU after starring in Brave New World.

"You know, to me, this is cinema," Esposito says, reflecting on the difference between his role on The Boys and his upcoming MCU part.

Esposito’s enthusiasm for his role in the next MCU movie highlights his appreciation for the vast, interconnected narratives that cinema allows, and his excitement to explore darker, more action-oriented characters.

"So there's a different feeling that surrounds being on the big screen compared to television; scenes are a little longer, storylines are more interconnected, and I play the badass of all badasses in a less diplomatic and more action-oriented way. For me, I couldn't be happier about joining the MCU."

Giancarlo Esposito joins MCU as Sidewinder in Captain America

Stan Edgar has been the character portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito in The Boys, which is a black comedy streaming television series developed by Prime Video in 2019. This Saturday at Marvel’s Comic-Con panel, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, alongside Esposito, Mackie, Ford, Nelson, and Ramirez, unveiled the fact that Esposito will portray a character called Sidewinder in the next Captain America movie.

As will be seen in the interview with PEOPLE, he described his character at the beginning of his history as a fair industrialist and chemist, and if we go by comic book history, he gets into the world of crime and does it perfectly well.

"But what I can tease is that I'm a hands-on action person; I'm not a guy who's just directing and using my brain to get in and out of situations," he adds of the role. "I'm a guy that uses my hands and uses all the tools of my trade to do what I do the best that it can be."

With Esposito joining the MCU to portray Sidewinder, there is great expectation of his incorporation of intelligence and physical strength into the Captain America film franchise.

Giancarlo Esposito teases action-packed role as teleporting villain Sidewinder in Captain America

On the official website of Marvel, the Sidewinder character is portrayed as a villain who possesses the power to teleport. Esposito is in the teaser trailer for the new movie only for a short time, so it is difficult to understand what exactly his character is involved in.

Captain America: The Brave New World will be released for viewing on the big screen on February 14, 2025.

