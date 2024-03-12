'I'm In A Little Bit Of Daze': Cillian Murphy Reacts To Oscars Win, Says He 'Can't Remember' Winning Speech

A surreal moment for Cillian Murphy

After the ceremony, a clearly overwhelmed Murphy spoke to reporters in the press room, trying to take in the enormity of his accomplishment while expressing his appreciation. “Right now, I'm a little bit dazed,” he said, having trouble finding the perfect words. He added, "I'm extremely humbled. I can't remember my speech at all."

Murphy's well-earned accolades for his compelling and nuanced performance as the man behind the creation of the atomic bomb, theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, was evident in his win. The 46-year-old actor had won a great deal of praise from critics for his portrayal of Oppenheimer's nuanced feelings and moral quandaries throughout the Manhattan Project.

A long-awaited triumph

For Murphy, winning Best Actor was the pinnacle of his thirty-year career in the motion picture business. Although his body of work includes memorable performances in films like Inception, 28 Days Later, and Peaky Blinders, this was his first Academy Award nomination and win.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Murphy thanked his peers for the honor, saying, "I'm just so proud and thankful to be recognized by my peers in this way. It's an incredibly humble experience."

A moment of reflection

After the momentous night came to an end, Murphy paused to consider the importance of his accomplishment—not only for himself but also for the Irish cinema industry as a whole. "I'm just so proud to be an Irish actor and to be representing my country on this global stage," he told the Daily Mail. "It's a moment I'll never forget, and I'm truly grateful for the support and love I've received from everyone back home."

Cillian Murphy's win for Best Actor cemented his status as one of the best actors of his time. One thing is certain as he navigates the maze of his newfound success: this moment will live on forever in the annals of Hollywood history.

