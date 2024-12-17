'I'm Obsessed With…:’ Zoe Saldana Reveals Hair Ripping Scene Was her Idea In Emilia Perez; READ

It appears that Zoe Saldana truly puts her creativity into the character she plays and the same happened with her latest venture, Emilia Perez. The actress revealed that the memorable hair-pulling scene in the venture was her idea.

Saldana revealed this when she appeared on Variety’s Actors on Actors interview with Kate Winslet. For the unversed, in the aforementioned film, in the scene where everyone's singing and dancing on tables throughout the ballroom, the Avatar actress’s character, named Rita Mora Castro, goes to a blond woman and pulls a piece of her hair extension out.

During the interview, Saldana, while talking about her character’s intentions in that scene, said, “Well, I'm obsessed with her; I want to be like her.” The performer recalled that now that her character was there, could she touch her? She reflected on the background artist saying to Saldana that she could touch her.

The Marvel actress continued saying, “And then you have the ADs and the producers like, 'No, we might need her to fill out a form,' and I'm like, 'But she says I can touch her!’” The actress recalled that the crew went ahead with her idea of touching the background actress’s hair.

She reflected on it saying, “We all sort of got goosebumps like, 'Yeah, let's just do that,'" adding, "The actress was so complicit on everything.”

Emilia Perez is already being praised for many such scenes in the movie. The venture has also garnered 10 Golden Globe nominations as per People magazine.

As per the report, in an exclusive interview on December 9, the performer talked about revealing to her husband and other close ones after learning about her Golden Globes nomination.

She added that it felt “overwhelmingly beautiful” and said that she did not know how much she desired it because she stopped thinking that it would ever happen to her. Saldana stated that she had an “out of body” experience and that her heart was full with thankfulness.

Saldana said that she woke up with her mother with this news but told her husband, Marco Perego, first, saying, “My husband was awake. He was definitely awake, so I connected with him first and foremost.” She also revealed about connecting with the team in L.A. and New York as well.

