Amanda Seyfried Reacts To Viral Video Of Her Singing THIS Song From Wicked; Says She ‘Went Hard’ To Play Glinda

Amanda Seyfried singing Wicked’s song called Popular became an internet sensation since the release of the 2024 movie adaptation of the musical. The viral video created a buzz that it was the actress’s original audition for the role of Glinda, which eventually went to Ariana Grande.

However, in a recent interview with People magazine, the Mean Girls actress debunked the rumors. “I think it was during COVID. I was doing a Lancôme shoot in Long Island City. Elizabeth Stewart [was] my stylist,” she said of her video.

The actress admitted that she was just “f**king around” because the dress she wore was like something out of Glinda’s closet, so her stylist pumped her up to sing the song. In hindsight, Seyfried felt that Stewart should not have posted the video online. “It was truly just a fun, like, [behind-the-scenes] moment of my Lancôme shoot,” she added.

Not Wicked, but Seyfried is no stranger to musicals — having done films like Mamma Mia! And Les Miserables — and has an incredible voice! Although the viral video was not her audition tape, she did end up going out for the role of Glinda in the film, but unfortunately, she didn’t get it.

“I went hard for that, for sure. And it was a very long process,” the Gone actress said. “And everything happens the way it’s meant to,” she added.

She even complimented Grande for her extravagant portrayal of the titular character while revealing that her kids have been playing the soundtrack “non-stop.” Speaking to Backstage in July 2022, the actress revealed that auditioning for Glinda became her priority because she hated her voice in her last musical, Les Misérables.

“Ever since ‘Les Mis,’ I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better,” she said. The Seven Veils actress recalled that her audition for Wicked made her realize how far she’s come as a singer, something she needed to prove. “So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared,” she added.

The latest movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked starred Grande along with Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang, and others. The film is now available in theaters.