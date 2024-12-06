‘In A Lot Of Pain’: Charli XCX Shares How Performing During Tours Gave Her A Terrible Nerve Damage

Constant touring took a major toll on Charli XCX’s physical and mental health. In a recent interview with Variety, the singer opened up about the difficulty she faced while headlining her latest Sweat tour with Troye Sivan. “I find touring actually really hard emotionally,” Charli told the outlet.

She admitted that nowadays she finds the stage to be an “angry place” as it's done a lot of physical damage to her body. “I’m often in a lot of pain when I perform. Physically, I have nerve damage in my neck from things I’ve done on the stage,” she revealed.

For the singer-songwriter to feel like she did good, she had to push her limits while performing which became tedious after a point. “I have to really physically throw myself around — and that makes me very upset when I do it,” she explained and summed up the helpless situation as hell hole.

However, the Speed Drive singer credited her tour partner, Sivan for being a huge support on stage. Charli admitted that navigating her issues became “easier and less of an emotional battle” thanks to the support of the Angel Baby hitmaker. “And a lot of the other people on the tour just made me feel a lot lighter,” she added.

The British singer — who landed seven nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards — revealed that her hectic schedule doesn’t allow her to get rest most of the time. “But I also don’t really sleep these days. 2020… um, what year is it?” she joked before admitting that 2024 has not been a restful year for her.

Charli recently made headlines when Azealia Banks took a mean dig at her and record producer Matty Healy came to her defense. The two had a heated online feud that went as far as Healy threatening to physically abuse her. However, when the matter died down he apologized for her comment. Charli is currently engaged to Healy’s bandmate George Daniel.