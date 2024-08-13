Industry Season 3 Episode 1 Recap: Yasmin Deals With Job Pressure Amid Her Father's Scandal

The first episode of Industry Season 3 begins with a chaotic party on a yacht owned by Charles Hanani (Adam Levy), a publishing tycoon. His daughter, Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela), is drifting through the party, clearly unhappy. The situation becomes even more disturbing when she finds her father in a compromising position with one of his employees.

Yasmin’s troubles continue when a photographer harasses her outside her apartment, and a new coworker, Sweetpea Golightly (Miriam Petche), gossips about her father’s scandalous behavior. Yasmin tries to focus on the upcoming IPO of a green-energy company, Lumi, led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington). However, things get complicated when investors start questioning Lumi’s financial stability.

Eric Tao (Ken Leung), now a partner at Pierpoint, faces pressure to prove his management skills by cutting someone from his team. Although Yasmin seems like an easy target, Eric sees potential in her and instead fires Kenny, a colleague who once showed him kindness.

Meanwhile, Yasmin tries to sell her Lumi stock by reaching out to her former colleague, Harper Stern (Myha’la). Harper is still scheming despite losing her job at Pierpoint and quickly moves to impress a potential ally.

Yasmin’s life continues with challenges as she is forced to confront her father’s problems and deal with the pressures of her job. In the midst of this, she and Eric bond over a drug-fueled night, agreeing to treat each other as equals.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey) finds himself in a troubling situation with Nicole Craig (Sarah Parish), a client who has complicated his life for years. The episode ends with shocking moments, leaving the characters on shaky ground as they face the challenges ahead in the finance world.

The first episode of Industry Season 3 is titled Il mattino ha l’oro in bocca, an Italian phrase meaning The morning has gold in its mouth. This can be understood as The Early Bird Gets the Worm, but the show's creators, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay kept the literal translation.

The phrase hints at the promise of financial success as the employees of Pierpoint & Co. are preparing for a new IPO. The industry is a finance drama, but it often focuses more on its characters' personal lives and struggles rather than just the money.

ALSO READ: Ireland Baldwin Shares Adorable Post Of 14-Month-Old Daughter Holland Meeting Her Young Uncle And Aunts; See HERE