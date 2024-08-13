Ireland Baldwin Shares Adorable Post Of 14-Month-Old Daughter Holland Meeting Her Young Uncle And Aunts; See HERE

Ireland Baldwin awed her fans as she posted snaps of her 14-year-old daughter’s sweet interaction with her young uncles and aunts. In May 2023 Baldwin welcomed her first child, Holland, with musician RAC (Andre Allen Anjos). Ever since the birth of her daughter, the American fashion model has been updating her followers about Holland pretty frequently. Following the trend, Baldwin recently shared Holland’s heartwarming experience of meeting her slightly older uncle and aunts.

On August 11, 2024, Ireland Baldwin shared multiple snapshots of her daughter’s first interaction with her uncles and aunts. However, the thing to note is that Holland’s uncles and aunts are only slightly older than her. Alec Baldwin, father of Ireland Baldwin, married Hilaria Baldwin in 2012 and subsequently welcomed seven kids with her, with the eldest kid being only 10 years old.

Ireland posted a carousel on Instagram which captured Holland’s interaction with her 7 uncles and aunts, namely, Ilaria Catalina Irena, María Lucía Victoria, Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas, Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Rafael Thomas, and Carmen Gabriela. In the first photo, all the kids can be seen together sitting on the couch. The second photo showed Holland sitting next to her youngest aunt, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, who is just 22 months old.

The next clip captured kids getting ready for the family photo on the couch. “Everybody say mommy!" voice-guided kids from the background. The fourth and last clip showed Holland and Ilaria’s adorable interaction as other kids ran around them, simply enjoying themselves. "Holland finally met her aunts and uncles 😂 @hilariabaldwin," Ireland noted while captioning the post.

Ireland’s post comes after the announcement of the TLC reality show titled The Baldwins, which will follow the extended Baldwin family. A teaser of the same was released in June, where it was announced that Alec Baldwin would feature in the show along with his seven kids. In the clip, Alec and Hilaria joked around themselves before the latter shocked everyone by revealing that they had "an announcement to make."

However, Alec soon interrupts her by stating “Good God, no," hinting that this announcement should not be of their eighth baby. Hilaria then clarified by remarking that, "No, definitely not! We're done having kids." Soon after the duo announced the development of their family reality show. "We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Alec shared.

Subsequently, a less-than-a-minute teaser concluded with the couple and their kids shouting, "We are the Baldwins!" The show will run on TLC and is expected to air somewhere in 2025.

