'We Were All So F***ing Tired’: Kit Harington REVEALS Why Game Of Thrones Final Season Was Rushed

Game of Thrones' final season was a huge letdown for die-hard fans! Kit Harrington, who played the lovable and quintessential hero Jon Snow, finally reacted to the disappointing season and revealed why they had to rush the timeline.

For eight years, the actor had a bitter-sweet experience working on HBO's globally-dominated show. Not only did he attain fame, but he also met co-star and now wife Rose Leslie, for which he'll forever be indebted.

On the contrary, he became the subject of endless memes; people shouted "you know nothing" at him on the streets, and he was forced to maintain his iconic curly long mane despite his desperation to move on from the character.

Speaking to GQ, Harrington revealed that the cast was exhausted from playing their characters for more than 8 years. "I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so fucking tired, we couldn't have gone on longer," he said.

Although he understood why fans found the final season "rushed," he admitted that there was no other alternative. "I look at pictures of me in that final season, and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me," he added.

Discussing the backlash, especially in the concluding episode, he confessed that mistakes were made "storywise" towards the end and that some risky and interesting choices did not work out well. However, at the end of the day, every person is entitled to their opinion.

Out of the entire cast, the Eternals actor was most eager to step out of his Jon Snow era and put his feet to the fire, acting-wise. So, it was surprising when the now-shelved spin-off series Snow was announced by HBO.

“It was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’ My first reaction was no. And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war,” he told the outlet. Despite spending a couple of years developing a story, they could not find one that would be gratifying.

“In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it, we could end up with something that's not good. And that's the last thing we all want,’” Harrington revealed.

The actor recently joined the cast of HBO’s hit series Industry, which is available to stream on Max and Jio Cinema.