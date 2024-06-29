Inside Out 2 Writer Dave Holstein Opens Up On Feeling Anxious About Writing Anxiety As Character In Movie

Inside Out 2 writer Dave Holstein spills beans over the formation of dialogues for the sequel to the 2015 film. The second movie in the franchise introduced four new emotions to the existing ones. While the writer was glad to have been a part of the franchise, Holstein shared that he was anxious about writing the character of Anxiety.

Defining it as a “practical joke,” the screenplay writer revealed that he was under immense pressure over penning for the new emotion. Putting forth his thoughts while conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, Holstein shared that all he was thinking was, “Where was Joy in all this?”

What did Dave Holstein say about penning the character of Anxiety in Inside Out 2?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Holstein confessed that a different kind of anxiety came over when writing the character of the new emotion in the sequel to his favorite film. The Inside Out 2 crew member revealed, “There’s a special kind of anxiety that comes with writing the sequel to a beloved film like Inside Out. Aside from the many accolades bestowed on it—it’s a perfect film with an Oscar-nominated screenplay—it’s also my personal favorite Pixar movie.”

Holstein further talked about his journey as a writer and his dream of writing for Pixar Studios. The writer-creator shared that he had been trying to get into the Pixar headquarters for six years when he was approached to write for the film Onwards.

Holstein further added, “Now, here I was again, passing beneath the giant Luxo lamp, getting the writer baton passed to me by the first movie’s author, the brilliant and incomparable Meg LeFauve, who had to leave the project to focus on a live-action film she’d been working on with her husband.”

What was Dave Holstein’s inspiration behind writing Inside Out 2?

The writer of Inside Out 2 revealed that the biggest inspiration behind penning the dialogue for the film was his father-in-law, as he portrayed the traits of Joy. Speaking of the future of emotions in Riley’s mind, Holstein claimed, “My original question of “Where is Joy in all this?” became “What happens to Joy as we get older?” Does Anxiety just take over? Does the dark stuff just add up and overwhelm you? Does the pressure to live up to the original film bury you under so many peppermints and gumdrops?”

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and is currently available to watch in theaters.

