Paul Walter Hauser Apologizes For Misleading Comments On Vin Diesel Slandering His On-Set Behavior, Says He's 'Genuinely Sorry'

Paul Walter Hauser has taken responsibility for his recent comments about Vin Diesel. He previously called out Vin Diesel for tardiness to work and mistreatment of people.

On Sunday, July 7th, the 37-year-old film star publicly apologized through social media to the 56-year-old Fast & Furious actor after earlier claims that he was difficult to work with.

Through an Instagram post, Hauser said that he had only slept two hours because he flew straight from Atlanta to LA, where he participated in a whole day of press coverage for his animated feature film, Inside Out 2. Exhausted, he uttered something thoughtless and mean which was captured on tape and widely shared online.

He reflected, "I was exhausted and, in my fatigued state, I shot my mouth off and made a careless, needlessly mean-spirited comment." He also mentioned that he and Diesel have never met before, hence any judgment about him would not be fair, even if those allegations were true or not.

He wrote, "A few weeks back, I made a random comment about Vin Diesel. It started somewhat humorous but unraveled into me dogging him out over behavior I had heard about on multiple occasions from multiple sources."

He continued with his apology towards Vin Diesel, saying, "I no longer feel that way and am genuinely sorry for shooting my mouth off and not showing love to Vin, who I do not know and have never met."

In Paul Walter Hauser’s apology, there is an image with 1 Thessalonians 4:11 written at the bottom, implying for one to lead a quiet life. He said that as a Christian, he needs to love people more instead of making unnecessary negative comments borne out of egoism so that they won’t hurt others.

What did Paul Walter Hauser say about Vin Diesel?

Hauser admitted to making a random comment about Vin Diesel a couple of weeks ago. It began as a joke but digressed into criticism of behaviors that Hauser had heard about from different sources over time. However, he took to Instagram to issue an apology explaining the situation.

This happened during a press junket for his new flick, Inside Out 2, when a voice performance by Hauser was compared alongside Diesel’s performance in Guardians of the Galaxy. In reaction to this, he distanced himself from Diesel and stressed his own promptness and friendliness while expressing frustration at highly paid Hollywood actors ill-treating people.

This CinemaBlend interview of his was recorded on video and then posted on social media, where it quickly went viral.

At last, he again apologized directly to Diesel and thanked him for entertaining many individuals. He wrote, tagging Diesel, "I apologize. Thank you for entertaining so many people and making them happy. I’m trying to do the same.”

