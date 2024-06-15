Inside Out 2 Box Office Day 1: Pixar film takes a promising start in India; Netts Rs 1.50 crores

Disney Pixar's Inside Out 2 took a promising start at the Indian box office as it netted Rs 1.50 crores on the first day. The film's word of mouth is positive and the growth on Saturday is looking to be around 100 percent. Sunday should remain similar to Saturday as is the case with most animated films. The first weekend for Inside Out 2 in India should be around 7-8 crores and that would be a solid foundation to build upon.

Inside Out 2 Takes A Good Start Of Rs 1.50 Crores In India; The Opening Is Lower Than Pixar Films Incredibles 2 and Frozen 2

Pixar films like Incredibles 2 and Frozen 2 collected Rs 3.75 crores and Rs 3.35 crores respectively on their first day in India and Inside Out 2's opening is not really close to it. However, both Incredibles and Frozen were much bigger hits than Inside Out when they released in the country so the sequels were bound to perform much better than Inside Out 2. Inside Out 2 is a comeback of sorts for Pixar after a dull run. The biggest surprise has come from the domestic box office where it has made a mockery of all pre-release predictions.

Inside Out 2 Has Taken A Bumper Start At The Domestic Box Office

Inside Out 2 has taken the domestic box office by storm with an opening day of over 60 million dollars including Thursday night previews. The true Friday collections can be 50 million dollars. The opening weekend of the film is expected to be over 150 million dollars domestically and calling it madness is the only way to put it. The global first weekend is pegged at 300 million dollars, setting it up well for the billion dollar dream.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Inside Out 2 Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crores Total Rs 1.50 crores nett in 1 day

Inside Out 2 Has Become The Guiding Light For Pixar

The phenomenal reception of Inside Out 2 at the domestic box office has proven to be a guiding light for Pixar. Pixar will now know about the kind of films they need to be producing, to satiate the hunger of their ever growing family audience.

Inside Out 2 In Theatres

Inside Out 2 plays at a theatre near you now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

