Inside Out 2 Voice Cast: Amy Poehler, Ayo Edebiri, Phyllis Smith & More

Pixar's Inside Out 2 cast returns iconic voice actors, recasting main characters and introducing new emotions. The sequel follows 11-year-old Riley, struggling to adapt to her new city. The story introduces new personified feelings like Anxiety and Envy, while bringing back fan favorites from the first film. The sequel follows Riley's struggle to navigate her emotions and adapt to her new surroundings.

Here are all the voice cast of Inside Out 2.

Kensington Tallman as Riley

Inside Out 2 marks Kensington Tallman's film debut, but she is not a stranger to the entertainment industry. Tallman played Bianca Magic on Nickelodeon's Drama Club and Tiffany Highlander on That Girl Lay Lay. She lent her voice to the character of Honey Bear in Nick Jr.'s Bossy Bear and landed the leading role in a Max show called Home Sweet Rome!. In Inside Out 2, Riley was recast which makes sense given that she is now a bit older than she was in the original film.

Amy Poehler As Joy

Amy Poehler reprises her role as the main character of Inside Out 2's cast as the voice of Joy, the brightest and cheeriest of Riley's emotions. Joy is regarded as the leader of the group of emotions, which includes herself, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger. However, when Anxiety and her friends move in to headquarters, Joy is thrown for a loop and has to figure out a way to keep helping Riley while dealing with Anxiety.

Advertisement

Phyllis Smith As Sadness

Sadness, Riley's bleakest and dreariest emotion, is once again voiced by Phyllis Smith in the Inside Out 2 cast. As fans recall, Sadness went head-to-head with Joy in the first film as they disagreed on how to help Riley adapt to the move from Minnesota to San Francisco. Ultimately, Sadness and Joy got past their differences, and they will likely work together when Anxiety arrives at headquarters and changes everything.

Lewis Black As Anger

Lewis Black reprises his role in the Inside Out 2 cast as Anger, the emotion that best personifies his ranting style of stand-up comedy. Like Joy and Sadness, Anger must contend with Riley's new emotions in the 2024 animated coming-of-age film.

Tony Hale As Fear

Fear has a new voice in Inside Out 2, as Tony Hale steps into the role following Bill Hader's recast. After Hader voiced the fearful emotion in the first movie, it was confirmed pre-release that he would not return for the second film.

Advertisement

Liza Lapira As Disgust

Disgust is another example of Inside Out 2 recasting characters, with Liza Lapira taking over the role previously voiced by Mindy Kaling. Kaling confirmed that she would not return for the sequel after its announcement, leading Disney and Pixar to add Lapira to the cast. Ultimately, Disgust and Fear are the only two emotions voiced by different performers in the sequel, but their roles won't be diminished.

Maya Hawke As Anxiety

Maya Hawke is the voice of one of Inside Out 2's new emotions, Anxiety. Anxiety's addition to the sequel's cast is significant as she begins to interact with the other emotions, and they have a few disagreements about how to handle Riley's teenage transition. Consequently, Anxiety banishes Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger from headquarters, so it appears Hawke's character is Inside Out 2's villain.

Diane Lane As Mom

Riley's mother, aka Mrs. Andersen, is voiced by Diane Lane in the Inside Out 2 cast, reprising her role from the original film. While the emotions are navigating Riley's status as a teenager from the inside, "Mom" will have to deal with her daughter's behavior from the outside.

Advertisement

Ayo Edebiri As Envy

Ayo Edebiri makes her Pixar debut as Envy, one of the four new emotions in Inside Out 2. As her name suggests, Envy controls Riley's jealous tendencies and is not afraid to express her feelings when she arrives at headquarters.

Adèle Exarchopoulos As Ennui

Adèle Exarchopoulos voices Ennui, one of the four new emotions that take over in Inside Out 2. Ennui represents the feeling of boredom, which is an emotion that is very prevalent in teenagers, so Exarchopoulos's role in the 2024 animated coming-of-age film is significant.

Paul Walter Hauser As Embarrassment

Paul Walter Hauser appears as Embarrassment, the final new character in the Pixar sequel. Embarrassment's role is self-explanatory as he is responsible for Riley's awkward tendencies and for making her self-conscious in Inside Out 2.

The other supporting voice cast of Inside Out 2 are,

Kyle MacLachlan as Riley's Dad

John Ratzenberger as Fritz

Lilimar as Valentina 'Val' Ortiz

Yvette Nicole Brown as Coach Roberts

Dave Goelz as Subconscious Guard Frank

Frank Oz as Subconcious Guard Dave

Inside Out comes out in June 14.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 3 Recap: Everything To Revisit Before Watching Season 4