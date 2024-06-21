Inside Out 2 Post-Credits Scene Explained; What Can We Expect Next?

Trigger warning: This article contains spoilers from the film.

This weekend, Inside Out 2 will be in cinemas again, taking us back inside the mind of Riley as she goes through her teenage years. It is a sequel that follows Riley’s journey during puberty and the new emotions that come with it. She hopes to make an impression on new friends who are older than her while heading off for a weekend hockey camp. As a result of this, Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, takes over fully.

The core emotions of the rescue

With Anxiety’s influence, Riley ends up in unfamiliar and worrying lands. The core emotions familiar from the first movie work together to help Riley out. They manage to prevent Anxiety from totally taking over her system.

When we get there, we discover that Riley learns how to handle these feelings without allowing them to control her life. Thus, this picture nicely demonstrates how complicated our emotions shape our existence.

A deep, dark secret

Anxiety traps Riley’s core emotions away in a vault during Act I of the movie where her secrets are kept hidden from us all. This vault contains two funnily drawn characters: one 2D animated dog taken straight out of some children’s show and one pixelated video game character whom the protagonist secretly adores.

In addition, however, there is an enigmatic large gray figure resembling a black and white Hulk wearing a hoodie though whose nature is not revealed throughout the main storyline.

Advertisement

Until the post-credits scene when Joy returns down there with curiosity about it being opened up at the end of Inside Out 2. The big gray figure is indeed her secret, yet its true identity will not be uncovered during the entirety of the film either.

But that only happens after the credits roll so viewers can enjoy it even more compared with preceding events when Joy asks the secret and it replies, “We burnt the hole in the rug!” This kind of minor problem underlines innocent fears for children thus bringing out humor in them which can easily be understood.

Bonus scenes

After the credits, two bonus scenes are available for those who remain seated. The mid-credits scene shows Riley talking to her parents about making the high school hockey team, while we see inside their minds as they react. Finally, in the post-credits scene mentioned earlier, we discover what this deep dark secret is. It’s a light-hearted nod to childhood fears, reminiscent of a scene from Back to the Future.

Advertisement

Inside Out 2 keeps up with Riley's funny and entertainingly heartfelt message that growing up is filled with both silly and serious moments. The film is now showing in cinemas worldwide ready to take viewers on another emotional roller-coaster ride.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's viral comparison video with Inside Out 2 character Envy garners 1 million views within 12 hours