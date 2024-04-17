Instagram And Threads Celebrate Upcoming Release Of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department With Easter Eggs; See HERE

Since Taylor Swift announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department during the Grammys in February, fans have been patiently waiting for its release. This highly anticipated album will be Swift’s eleventh studio album.

Swift's fans never shy away when it comes to expressing their love for her. With her new album releasing in a few days, Swifties are already celebrating its release and expressing their admiration for the singer. This time, along with fans, Instagram and Threads are also celebrating the release of the singer's upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

How are Instagram and Threads celebrating Taylor Swift's new album’s release?

The celebration started on April 15 on Instagram and Threads. When fans pull down and refresh Swift's Instagram profile on mobile devices, they will see a countdown to the album's release. The countdown will lead Swifties to follow the singer on Threads, where there are two more Easter eggs.

A unique shimmer effect will be visible in the conversation on Threads labeled with #TTPD, #The Tortured Poets Department, #Tortured Poets, #TSTTPD, #Swifties, or #Taylor Swift. When someone 'likes' a post tagged with any of the aforementioned tags, celebratory hearts will appear on the screen.

This extraordinary way to celebrate the artist’s new album release is surely liked by many of her fans. Swift’s new album has a lot of new collaborations in store. The upcoming album will feature her collaborations with Post Malone and, Florence and The Machine on tracks named, Fortnight, and Florida!!! respectively. Fans are eager to witness these collaborations.

More on The Tortured Poets Department

As reported by US Weekly, Swift opened up about her decision to write her upcoming album during the Eras tour. She opened up to fans who attended her Melbourn, Australia concert, “I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me.”

She further said, “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

This upcoming album is Swift's newest album since October 2022, when she released Midnights. The album won Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Along with the re-release of Speak Now and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she also expanded her career trajectory with the Eras tour in 2023. The Eras Tour Film was released in 2023 and it turned out to be a massive hit globally.

