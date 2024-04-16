What Is Sadie Sink's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Stranger Things Star's Wealth And Fortune

Sadie Sink isn't just testing the waters of wealth; she's fully immersed. At a mere 22 years old, she's already a household name in Hollywood, renowned for her roles in the hit series Stranger Things, her standout performance in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, and her ventures into modeling and brand endorsements. Case in point, Sadie Sink is RICH rich, and this piece of writing attempts to investigate just how much money, approximately if not exactly, the actress, known as Max Mayfield among her fans has.

But before that, here's a look at her early life and professional career.

Setting the Stage: Sadie Sink's Early Life

Sadie Sink was born in Brenham, Texas, on April 16, 2002. Her mother is a math teacher by profession, and her father a football coach. Sink has three older brothers and a younger sister. While most of her family was sports-oriented, Sink, from an early age, showed an inclination towards arts and began taking acting classes and performing in community theater in Houston when she was 9 years old.

Per her IMDb profile. Sadie performed in musical productions of White Christmas in 2011. In 2012, she auditioned for Broadway and played the titular role as well as Duffy in the revival of Annie. While starring in the play, the multifaceted young talent also appeared in the Emmy Winning series The Americans (2013) and she played Suzanne Ballard in NBC's TV series American Odyssey in 2015. Her additional rookie acting gigs include appearances in shows including Blue Bloods, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Audience (Broadway), and more.

On the film side of the business, Sink has appeared in Chuck (2016), The Glass Castle (2017), and Eli (2019), The Whale (2022) and was one of the narrators for the documentary Dominion (2018).

Stranger Things Catapulted Sink to Stardom

Sadie Sink became a part of Stranger Things in 2017 when the actress was cast as Maxine Mayfield on season 2 of the Netflix mega-hit. And the rest is history! Speaking to Glamour about her experience of being added to the show during its sophomore season, Sink said, “It was very overwhelming, especially because I was a new character on a show that is so loved, but it was just great to have a solid support group in the cast. We are all going through the same things at the same time, and there's a comfort in knowing you're surrounded by people who have your best interests at heart and won't let you get caught up in anything.”

According to some unverified reports, the actress, for her part in the cult horror thriller, earned upwards of $150,000 per episode of the show. However, given her larger presence in seasons three and 4, Sadie, per Seventeen, is likely making closer to $250,000 (a figure equivalent to her other co-stars, excluding Millie Bobby Brown, who is taking home roughly $300,000 per episode according to the publication.).

Starring as Taylor Swift’s leading lady in All Too Well

When Sink got to play the female lead opposite Dylan O’Brien in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well, her dreams came true. “It was really special to me. Taylor is someone I've always wanted to work with, but never thought I would because I didn't think our paths would ever cross,” Sink confessed to Glamour. “She's such an incredible human being, so smart and so grounded. To have her as a friend, as a director, as a mentor, and to be able to bring such an iconic song to life was just an honor.”

The earthquake-causing pop icon was equally excited to work with Sink, confessing to Seth Meyers, “I wrote this short film and I wanted to direct it, and the only two people that I imagined playing the two characters – it was Sadie and Dylan. If Sadie — she was the first one I went to — and if Sadie had said no, I don't think I would have made it. I don't think I would’ve made the film. I think I would have just been like ‘This is a sign,’ you know?”

Though the actor’s paycheck for her role in the short film isn't publicly known, knowing Taylor’s generosity (remember she donated a significant amount of money to truck drivers for her Eras Tour), we can vouch that it was pretty up there.

All Too Well was viewed at the Toronto International Film Festival and also took home the Video of the Year Award at VMAs 2022.

Runway, Brands Deals, and Endorsements — Sadie’s additional source for $$$ bills

Sadie Sink made her runway debut in 2018 at the age of 15 when she walked for Undercover at the Paris Fashion Week. The following year she scored big, becoming one of the faces of Kate Spade’s spring 2019 collection, according to Seventeen. The brand’s team liked Sadie so much that they spun an entire campaign, titled We Love Sadie Sink, in her honor. Also, Sink was Givenchy Beauty’s muse for the brand's Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipstick.

So, what is Sadie Sink’s net worth in total?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sink, in 2024, is worth a whopping $1 million.

Sadie Sink's personal life and accomplishments — Remember, she is just 22

In 2022, Sink appeared on the annual Forbes 30 Under 30 list. The same year she scored a spot on the Time 100 Next list, for which her profile was penned by her Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder, who described Sink as “This creative acrobat and she's on this balance beam that very few have the courage to walk.”

Per her Wiki page, Sadie Sink is a feminist and a vegan.