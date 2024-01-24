Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Release Date Announced: March '24 Premiere, Expected Plot & More to Know

After the first season of Invincible came out in 2021 , the audience were immediately awed by this gnarly superhero series filled with gory action, fantastic animation and superb one-liners. After a break of more than 2 years, the show came back with its second season in November of 2023. But the release was once again delayed after the release of only four episodes. But there is good news for the fans, the show is finally coming back with the rest of the four episodes of season 2 in March, just in time for the 21sh anniversary of the comics.

When will Invincible season 2 part 2 premiere?

The audience was left wanting when the season 2 of the show was cut off into two parts, and have been waiting for the rest of the episodes to drop ever since. Thankfully, in an announcement video yesterday, Prime Video revealed that the show will start premiering again on 14th March, 2024.

That’s right. Even though there was a lot of speculation about the show returning to screen in February of this year, Prime Video did confirm that it will be back on March 14 with the fifth episode of the second season. The rest of the episodes will come out weekly only on Prime Video across the planet.

The cast of the show remains the same with Steven Yeun voicing Invincible/Mark, J.K Simmons voicing Omni-Man/Nolan, and Sandra Oh voicing Debbie Grrayson. The rest of the supporting cast includes Mark Hamill (Art Rosebaum), Kevin Michael Richardson (King Mauler), and many more.

What is the plot of Invincible season 2 part 2?

The audience were left with quite a few cliffhangers with the last episode of Invincible season 2 part 1. In the third episode of the season, we got to know that Omni-Man has another family on the planet of Thraxa, where he has been living since the ending of season 1. The family is complete with a wife and a son, which means that Mark has a half-brother named Oliver.

Despite their many differences, the two decide to team up to fight the Viltrumites, but ultimately lose after putting up a great fight. Omni-Man is captured by the Viltrumites who tell Invincible that now he needs to prepare earth for a Viltrumite invasion and kill anyone who stands in his way. Otherwise, they will destroy the entire planet.

We also get to see King Mauler in a post-credit scene where he reveals that he knows he is not the clone, and poisons his counterpart. Donald, who suspects that he is not human, stabs himself to find that he has bent the tip of the knife. Debbie on the other hand, struggles with her grief and acceptance that her and Nolan’s relationship was a lie. With so many plots and subplots to finish, Invincible season 2 part 2 will probably pick up pace right from the beginning.

