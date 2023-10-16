Invincible Season 2 trailer : Will Mark continue his father Nolan's legacy? CHECKOUT details

Amazon Prime Video's popular animated superhero series, Invincible, is making a comeback with Season 2 after a two-year wait. Set to premiere on Nov. 3, the first four episodes will continue the story, following the events of the first season. New episodes will arrive weekly following with the second half of the season set to air in early 2024.

Invincible Season 2: Story plot

Mark Grayson, the protagonist, is dealing with the aftermath of his father Nolan's betrayal and grapples with the fear of inheriting his father's dark legacy. The trailer unveils Mark's struggle to return to fighting crime. It introduces new superheroes with intriguing powers, such as shape-shifting and dimension-hopping.

The plot description from Prime Video read, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it. "

In this season, viewers can expect a deeper exploration of Mark's character and his internal conflicts. Voiced by Steven Yeun, Mark faces the challenge of rebuilding his life while encountering new threats. Sterling K. Brown joins the cast as Angstrom Levy, who is set to be the primary antagonist for the season. Levy is a scientist with the ability to create portals to alternate universes. He aims to create a machine that can harness the knowledge of other versions of himself but faces deformity and a desire for revenge after a failed experiment, thanks to Invincible's intervention.

Invincible Season 2 trailer

Watch the official trailer of Invincible Season 2 trailer here

Invincible Season 2: Cast and makers

The voice cast for this season includes talented actors such as Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, and Ben Schwartz. The show continues its stellar voice acting with returning actors Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, and many more reprising their roles.

Invincible, based on the comics created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, has garnered a loyal fanbase. The show is executive-produced by Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. Season 2 promises to deliver thrilling superhero action, compelling character development, and unexpected plot twists, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

