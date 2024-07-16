What Was Alec Baldwin and His Wife's Reaction to Their Rust Case Getting Dismissed? Source Reveals

The family of Alec Baldwin experienced a mix of emotions following the dismissal of the Rust case. On July 12, during the third day of Alec's trial for recklessly endangering lives and involuntary manslaughter, New Mexico judge Mary Marlowe Sommer decided to dismiss the case with prejudice due to complications in evidence discovery. This means Alec cannot be charged again in the same case.

A source close to PEOPLE said that "Alec and his wife, Hilaria, were relieved that it was over."

After the judge's verdict, Alec and Hilaria were seen in tears, embracing each other in the courtroom. However, the source emphasized that there was no sense of victory or joy, as the entire ordeal has been a rather sad story for them. They had been deeply worried throughout the trial, and now they feel a sense of relief knowing they can spend the rest of the summer with their children.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin: Reality Show News and Support Amidst Challenges

The couple, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, who have been married since 2012 and have seven children together, are set to feature in their reality show titled The Baldwins, scheduled for release in 2025.

Alec's daughter Ireland, 28, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger, expressed her reaction to the dismissal of the Rust case by posting a heartfelt picture of her father on Instagram along with a heart symbol.

Despite the pressure and stress surrounding the Rust case, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Hilaria has full confidence in Alec's innocence and continues to offer him support. The couple eagerly awaited the end of the legal proceedings so they could focus on enjoying the summer with their children.

The Rust case stemmed from the fatal shooting incident on the set of the Western film Rust in New Mexico, where Alec was handling a prop gun that shot real bullets, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury to director Joel Souza on October 21, 2021.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, is survived by her husband Matthew and their son Andros, now 11, along with other family members. While criminal charges against Alec Baldwin have been dismissed, there are pending civil lawsuits related to the tragic events of that day.

Alec Baldwin reflects on Rust case, Armorer's attorney responds

On July 13, Alec Baldwin took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the outcome of his Rust case. Expressing gratitude, he said, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

Meanwhile, in response to the dismissal of Alec's case, an attorney representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of Rust who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison, announced plans to file an additional motion. The attorney stated, "We will be filing an additional motion for Hannah’s release and to dismiss, in light of the judge’s extensive findings."

