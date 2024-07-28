Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Are 'Enjoying Family Time' With Kids After His Rust Case Dismissal; Source Reveals, 'They Feel Grateful'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of death and possible murder

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are 'grateful' as his Rust case was recently dismissed. Baldwin was on trial after the shocking incident which occurred on the set of the movie, where film cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died.

Alec Baldwin is 'enjoying family time' after his Rust case dismissal

According to People magazine, a source recently told the outlet that after his case dismissal, the Beetlejuice movie actor is reportedly "enjoying" his summer vacation in the "Hamptons" with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their children.

"They can finally breathe again. Summer was pretty much postponed until Alec's trial was over," the source claimed. The source added that the couple feels "grateful" that they can "relax a bit now," noting, "Everyone’s enjoying the family time."

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria have been married since 2012. The couple shares seven children: Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo Edu Pao Lucas, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena. He also has a daughter named Ireland Baldwin, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Alec Baldwin shares his thoughts on the overwhelming response after his Rust case dismissal

Alec Baldwin was on trial after a gun he was holding on the set of Rust in October 2021 discharged and accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin repeatedly claimed in his previous interviews that he did not pull the trigger and was unaware that the prop gun contained live ammunition.

However, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer recently dismissed the case and his involuntary manslaughter charges after the actor's legal team reportedly argued that the "critical" evidence about live ammunition was "never disclosed to us."

After his years-long legal battle, the actor recently released a statement on Instagram, mentioning, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."