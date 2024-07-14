'That's A Wrap': Alec Baldwin's Brothers And Daughter Ireland Celebrate Dismissal Of Involuntary Manslaughter Case Online

Actor Alec Baldwin’s family, mainly his three brothers—Stephen, Daniel, and William—along with his daughter, Ireland, are celebrating the dismissal of the involuntary manslaughter case on social media.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled in the dismissal of this case on July 12 (Friday). This prevented Baldwin from serving 18 months in jail. After the dismissal, he was seen getting emotional in the courtroom. Read ahead to know his brother’s and daughter’s reaction to this ruling.

Alec Baldwin’s family reacts online to the dismissal of Rust case

Stephen Baldwin took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he appeared to be holding a bible while the song Amazing Grace played in the background. In the video, he quoted Psalm 91.

Stephen captioned this post, saying, “Dismissed with Extreme Prejudice—nothing can stop what has been set into motion - Hallelujah. God is good. love you bro. that’s a rap (Wrap) !!!” Stephen was also present during his past week’s trial, per People.

William Baldwin also took to Instagram and shared a few news reports, which were about the dismissal of the case. He shared this in his story.

Daniel Baldwin posted a video of himself on Instagram, where he explained that he and his wife, D'Asia, were “unpacking” their luggage after being on their way to support the 30 Rock star in Santa Fe.

Advertisement

In the video, Daniel said, “As I'm sure a lot of you heard, the case was dismissed, the judge saw through all the nonsense, and for some legal reasons, so Alec has been exonerated, and the case is done.”

He expressed his gratitude to the people who supported his brother and who had written “lovely messages” to him. Daniel congratulated Alec.

Alec’s 28-year-old daughter Ireland kept her reaction simple by sharing a picture from her childhood with her father. In the picture, Ireland is sitting on Alec’s lap. She captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Why was the Rust case dismissed?

As per People Magazine’s article, Alec’s defense lawyers claimed that prosecutors in the case had hidden evidence, particularly evidence that attorney Luke Nikas claimed would have revealed how live ammunition was brought onto the movie set.

As a result, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer decided to dismiss the case with prejudice on July 12, 2024. The judge stated, “The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings.”

Advertisement

After the case was dismissed, Baldwin posted this on his Instagram handle:

The actor is no longer eligible to face involuntary manslaughter charges, but he still has to face civil lawsuits.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Rally Shooting: 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Kid Rock And Other Stars React To Incident