Is 50 Cent Dropping Lawsuit Against Ex Daphne Joy? Here's What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape and sexual abuse.

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent is reportedly planning to drop his defamation lawsuit against his ex, Daphne Joy. The lawsuit, which was originally filed in May, sought more than $1 million in damages after Joy accused him of rape and physical abuse in an Instagram post. This latest development may indicate a shift in the former couple's long-standing tension.

In May, 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, filed a defamation lawsuit against Joy, with whom he has a 12-year-old son named Sire. Joy filed the lawsuit after posting a lengthy message on Instagram in March accusing the rapper of serious crimes such as rape and physical abuse.

"I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned," Joy wrote in the now-deleted post. "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on."

Jackson's legal team claimed that the Instagram post harmed his reputation and career, prompting him to seek more than $1 million in damages. Given the high-profile nature of those involved, the widely shared post caused quite a stir.

By July, Joy had removed the accusatory Instagram post. A source told TMZ that the move was an attempt to smooth things over between her and 50 Cent. Although no official statement was issued at the time, the removal of the post was interpreted as a significant development in the case.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the deletion of the post may have influenced Jackson's decision to reconsider the lawsuit. Despite the legal action, the rapper kept a low public profile on the subject, preferring to address it through legal channels rather than his frequently outspoken social media presence.

On September 6, 2024, new legal documents were filed, revealing that 50 Cent had asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The motion was filed without prejudice, which means that the rapper has the option to refile the lawsuit in the future if necessary. However, TMZ reported that the request for dismissal is expected to be granted, with a judge's approval seen as a mere formality.

The removal of Joy's post appears to have influenced Jackson's decision to drop the case. While neither party has made any public comments on the matter since the motion was filed, this development suggests that the conflict may be resolved or de-escalated.

50 Cent's relationship with Daphne Joy has been tense in recent years. They dated from 2011 to 2012 and have a son, Sire, together. Despite their breakup, their personal feuds have occasionally made headlines. In addition to the defamation suit, Jackson had previously sought sole custody of Sire, citing Joy's alleged involvement in another lawsuit.

Joy was identified as an alleged sex worker in Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones' lawsuit against music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. In response to these allegations, 50 Cent filed for full custody of their child, adding to the legal drama between the two.

The tension between the former couple has largely been documented in the media, but both have made efforts to keep certain aspects of their relationship private. According to People, Jackson had his first child, Marquise Jackson, with Shaniqua Tompkins in 1996, before his relationship with Joy.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

