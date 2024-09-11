All My Children Star Alexa Havins To Make Soap Opera Return With THIS General Hospital Role; Details

Alexa Havins has landed an exciting new role! She is returning to soap operas and will be joining the iconic show General Hospital. According to outlets like Soap Opera Digest, TV Line, and Daytime Confidential, Havins will reportedly portray Lulu Spencer, the daughter of Luke and Laura Spencer.

Havins, who previously played Babe Carey Chandler on All My Children from 2003 to 2007, is set to debut on General Hospital later this fall on ABC, per TV Line. She will be replacing Emme Rylan, who portrayed Lulu from 2013 to 2020.

In her latest role, Alexa Havins will portray a young woman who has been in a coma on the soap opera since late 2020. Speculation about Lulu waking up from her coma began earlier this year, especially after the July 19 episode, when her ex, Dante Falconeri (played by Dominic Zamprogna), and her mother, Laura Collins (portrayed by Genie Francis), visited her in the hospital.

Havins' return to soap operas follows her roles in Astronaut Wives Club, Grey’s Anatomy, Barry, Sweet Magnolias, and One Life to Live. General Hospital, set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, primarily revolves around the lives and relationships of the people connected to the town's hospital.

Actress Emme Rylan who played the role of Lulu Spencer before the replacement, announced the news on her Instagram Stories that she was “very disappointed” but was “glad to finally have closure” about the part.

Moreover, Rylan stepped into the role after two-time Daytime Emmy-winner Julie Marie Berman left it after portraying Lulu from 2005 to 2013, according to TV Line.

Are you excited to witness Alexa Havins as Lulu Spencer in the veteran show? Do you think she would be able to do justice to the role? Tell us your thoughts!

