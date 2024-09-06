50 Cent Opens Up About His Decision to Never Get Married: 'I’m Not A Happy Hostage'

During his visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, 50 Cent examined the choice he has made to remain single and celibate at this stage of life. The 49-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, whose net worth is reaching the status of a billionaire, justified his decision to shun marriage and romance, and instead, choosing to work for himself.

In the interview, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson explained how avoiding intimacy has helped him maintain order in both his private and working life. He explained how a clear mental state without the burden of any romantic involvement has allowed him to be focused which suggests that love can be a blinder, especially to men. In removing that aspect of his life Fifty perceives he has redirected a significant amount of energy towards what is essential to him – his work, self-improvement and looking after himself.

Discussing marriage, the Many Men (Wish Death) rapper did not hide his happiness in having chosen to be unmarried. He comically described himself as a “free” person who is not tied up, stating that there may be 99 problems that one can have in life but failure to get married ain't one of them. The rapper while speaking did not hide his enjoyment of his lifestyle at present devoid of the worries and burden of being in a love life. He said with a chuckle, "I am safe. I’m not a happy hostage. I’m here. I’m free. I made some mistakes, just not that one."

Colbert, always in a joking way, sarcastically inquired from the rapper the reason for having so much wealth in accumulation when the Candy Shop rapper himself does not have anyone special to spend it on. The Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper gently insinuated that family is after all a limitation to wealth accumulation.

He explained that often it is money that brings the two together but makes it harder for them to form a really stable and long-lasting marriage since both parties end up having different motives for being in the marriage – which is a pitfall. He hinted that financial success can draw people who are not looking for emotional satisfaction, which only made his choice to remain single even stronger.

As for the activities that occupy his spare time, 50 Cent stated that quite a lot of his time is spent working out. He engages in fitness training several times a week and follows a schedule. He boasted about being able to lift 105-pound weights, signing again that he is fit and healthy and stays active.

Even while Colbert jokingly stated that 50 Cent’s nights must be boring the rapper was quick to educate him on the fact that his single status is not that dull. He added, "I want someone I can love in my life too, just not right now. I’m fine" when the host brought up his wishes for the P.I.M.P. rapper to find true love.

