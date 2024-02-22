Is Amado The Real Villain of Boruto? Here's What THIS Theory Says

The Boruto series has been a popular entertainment for fans due to its numerous characters, adding freshness and world-building. One such character, Amado Sanzu, is shrouded in mystery. Fans have mixed reactions towards him, but it is clear that Amado is an antagonist in the manga series. Despite the series' ongoing popularity, interesting developments regarding Amado's role have occurred throughout the manga.

Amado is the real villian in Boruto

Amado Sanzu, a member of the evil Kara organization and head of the Research Division, briefly appeared in the Boruto series. However, he was defected to the Hidden Leaf Village due to a series of events. His cunning and deceptive nature earned him citizenship in the village, where he worked with other shinobi to protect the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. Amado lost his daughter before joining Kara, and tried to recreate her by cloning her but failed. Jigen promised to revive her if he helped the organization. Amado helped Kara members but sneaked into Konohagakure, proving his futile efforts.

While the character does not seem like a threat at the moment, fans who have read the Boruto manga have reason to believe that he might become the primary antagonist toward the end of the series. There is a fan theory that explores the possibility of Amado becoming an antagonist once again.

What we do know about Amado Sanzu is that he came across the remains of Shibai Otsutsuki, who is an Otsutsuki God. The Boruto theory states that Amado could have used the Otsutsuki God’s remains for himself. Another interesting piece of information that was shown in the manga was that Amado had modified his eyes using scientific tools.

Amado may have accepted the fact that his daughter couldn't be revived due to his lust for power, leading him to use Shibai's remains for himself and gain shinjutsu abilities, which are divine abilities only the Otsutsuki God can possess. This could make him a minor antagonist if not the main one towards the series' conclusion.

Exploring Amado's character

Amado is a stoic and detached individual who is blunt with his views and is a regular smoker. He seems to care little for others' lives and prefers not to sacrifice lives unnecessarily. He is realistic and believes that projects that show no improvement after a certain period should be abandoned for alternative ones.

Amado's broken heart stems from losing his daughter and failing to help her. He sees her violent and destructive tendencies as annoying and berates her for kicking open the lid of her spare body's containment unit. Despite this, Amado looks at Delta solemnly and longingly when Jigen mentions that every member of Kara's wish would be granted, still seeing Delta as his daughter.

Amado is a composed and methodical character who remains calm even when taken prisoner by Konohagakure. He is business-minded and manipulative, using baiting and mind games to achieve his goals. Amado views himself as one who plays the odds and takes advantage of situations to the best of his ability.

He admits that he is not a man of indomitable will and can show fear despite his calm demeanor. When placed at Code's mercy, he begs for his life, stating that pride is not valuable in survival. Amado believes in hard facts and can appreciate how a situation is not as it appears based on physical evidence, even with altered personal memories. He is a man of indomitable will and a man of hard facts.

Amado, a member of Kara and unlike the other members, he remained loyal to the organization due to self-interest, expecting Isshiki to revive his daughter Akebi. However, he reneged on his promise and conspired with Koji to eliminate Jigen. Amado was determined to eliminate the entire Ōtsutsuki clan, viewing their actions as vile and parasitic. He even risked his life to defect to Konoha, offering his intel on Kara, Jigen, the Ōtsutsuki, and their Ten-Tails.

Amado is also known to have a twisted sense of humour. One instance was when he joked about how killing Kawaki was one option to prevent Isshiki from reviving, even though he already made sure that would not be necessary. He also smirked when Shikamaru demanded the bomb around Shikadai's neck be disarmed before revealing that it was a fake.

In the anime, despite his dubious methods of joining Konoha, he openly feels indebted to the village for taking him in, quickly rejecting a lucrative bribe to defect to another village. He also acknowledges Konoha as it views science as a tool to promote growth, not a source of power.

