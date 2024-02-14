Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7: The Showdown Begins; Possible SPOILERS

As the saga of Boruto unfolds, each chapter serves as a riveting piece in the intricate puzzle of shinobi life. In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7, slated for release on February 21, 2024, the stage is set for a clash of destinies as Boruto faces off against Mitsuki in a battle fueled by vengeance and loyalty. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming chapter.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7: Boruto Faces Sage Mode Mitsuki

In the aftermath of the previous chapter, Boruto and Mitsuki stand on opposite ends of a brewing conflict. Boruto's return to the Hidden Leaf Village triggers a fierce encounter as Mitsuki, driven by his determination to avenge Kawaki, unleashes his Sage Mode. The tension crackles in the air as Boruto, armed with newfound resolve, prepares to confront his former teammate in a battle that promises to test their bonds and convictions to the limit.

The preview offers a glimpse into Mitsuki's connection with Kawaki, portraying him as Mitsuki's Sun. Through Mitsuki's monologue, readers witness the depth of his devotion and the intensity of his desire for retribution against Boruto, whom he perceives as Kawaki's assailant.

The chapter promises to delve into Mitsuki's perspective, shedding light on his evolution and the impact of Kawaki on his life. It hints at a flashback that unveils the pivotal role Kawaki played in Mitsuki's journey, shaping his understanding of existence and igniting his fervor for vengeance.

Anticipated Revelations: Boruto's Destiny and Kawaki's Influence

In addition to the impending clash, fans eagerly await revelations regarding Boruto's connection to Kashin Koji. Speculations abound about Boruto's potential mastery of Sage Mode or the unveiling of new techniques acquired during his mysterious absence. Furthermore, the chapter holds the promise of a continuation of the conversation between Boruto and Shikamaru, offering insights into the truth behind Boruto and Kawaki's identities.

As Boruto recounts the events leading to their switched places, Shikamaru may uncover Kawaki's deceit regarding Naruto's fate. In the process, Mitsuki, who already harbors doubts about Kawaki being his Sun, as seen in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1, may also come to understand who Boruto truly is to him.

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 sure to deliver an intense confrontation between Boruto and Mitsuki, accompanied by revelations about their intertwined fates, fans eagerly await the unveiling of the next chapter in this gripping saga of friendship, betrayal, and destiny.

