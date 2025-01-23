Is Andy Cohen Trying To Bring Lisa Vanderpump Back To Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Host Clarifies

Andy Cohen truly knows how to clear the air when his name is involved in speculations. He addressed one such rumor about him attempting to bring back Lisa Vanderpump to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Cohen clarified this rumor during the January 21, Tuesday episode of his SiriusXM radio show. He stated that the speculation is actually not true. He said, “It was repeated all over the place that I’m trying to get Lisa Vanderpump back on The [Real] Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Cohen further said, “Let me restate my abject love for Lisa Vanderpump,” adding that he was not aware of where the speculation came from. He also shared that he didn’t see her returning to that reality show.

The co-host of Cohen mentioned that she does not need to return as Vanderpump has “got her own thing going on.” The Real Housewives host shared that he didn’t think she would fit with the cast members of the show anymore.

Cohen continued, “She and Dorit [Kemsley] and Kyle [Richards] are, you know, I guess she’s kind of friends with Garcelle [Beauvais],” adding that those people do not “have any desire to interact” with one another.

He also candidly mentioned that he missed witnessing the bond between Vanderpump and Richards. Their falling out at the start of Season 9 led to Vanderpump bidding adieu to the show, per People magazine.

He shared that he felt like once a year, Richards and Vanderpump run into each other and sort of send one another “their bill or their drink.” The host mentioned that it appears when both of them run into each other in public, they have less “shade” with one another, which he appreciates.

For the unversed, in 2019, after featuring in nine seasons as an OG cast member on the reality venture, Vanderpump departed from RHOBH, per People magazine.

