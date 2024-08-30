Is Angelina Jolie Dating Rapper Akala? Insiders Issue Clarification Amid Duo's Venice Spotting

Angelina Jolie and rapper Akala are not dating, despite initial reports of them being romantically involved for over a year. Speculations intensified again after the duo was seen leaving a hotel in Venice together on Wednesday, August 28. The actress is in the city for the ongoing Venice Film Festival.

“She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there,” a source told People on Thursday, August 29.

Before the photographs of the two emerged from the Italian city, InTouch claimed in May that Jolie, 49, had been seeing Akala for “more than a year.”

A second source, refuting the report, told People that Angelina and the musician and activist have been friends for “several years.”

"They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes," the source added, informing, “They have collaborated on several projects over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angelina speaks very highly of him.” The tipster noted that the Maleficent actress is currently single.

Speculations about the actress’s love life come eight years after she divorced Brad Pitt.

Since their highly publicized split, the two have engaged in multiple legal battles over properties, businesses, and custody of their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Both Jolie and Pitt are attending the 2024 Venice Film Festival. While the actress is promoting her latest project, Maria, with director Pablo Larraín, Pitt is attending the event to market his new film, Wolfs.

Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera confirmed to Vanity Fair recently that the warring exes' red carpet appearances are appropriately spread out to avoid any awkward run-ins between them.

Angelina, who received an eight-minute standing ovation for her film based on opera singer Maria Callas’s life on Thursday, should already be leaving Venice.. Pitt, meanwhile, will arrive in the city on Saturday, according to Barbera.

