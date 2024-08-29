Venice Film Festival 2024: Dates, Movie Premieres, Lineup & Other Details

The 81st edition of the Venice International Film Festival, the oldest film festival globally, will begin screening today (August 28). Some of the most-awaited and anticipated Hollywood productions and foreign films are set to premiere at the festival including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 2, Wolfs, Joker: Folie à Deux, Maria, Queer, The Room Next Door, among several others.

Day one begins with Tim Burton's comedy horror film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice which will make its debut at the Venice Film Festival 2024 on August 28. The Pupi Avati-directed Italian film The American Backyard will serve as the event's capstone on September 7.

The festival is being held on the Venice Lido, also known as the "beach of Venice," a narrow barrier island that is accessible by boat from the Venetian Lagoon.

The awards season this year begins with the Venice Film Festival, which usually produces strong contenders for the Oscars. Films that made their Venice premiere have won eight of the previous 12 Oscars for best director, and Poor Things starring Emma Stone was the winner of the Best Actress Oscar this year. A host of celebrities attend the event as well including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Nicole Kidman, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody who are all expected on the Lido.

Advertisement

The official selection of films at the Venice Film Festival 2024 is divided into numerous categories, with the films vying for the prestigious Golden Lion award at the top of the list. The 21 finalists for this year, in order of screening, include–

Italian-German biographical musical drama Maria, directed by Pablo Larrain, starring Angelina Jolie

Spanish sports drama film Kill The Jockey (El Jockie) directed by Luis Ortega

American erotic thriller Babygirl, directed by Halina Reijn, starring Nicole Kidman

French rom-com Three Friends directed by Emmanuel Mouret

British historical romantic drama The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn

French coming-of-age drama film And Their Children After Them directed by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma

Italian historical war drama film Battlefield directed by Gianni Amelio

Canadian crime thriller film The Order, directed by Justin Kurzel, starring Jude Law

Portuguese film I’m Still Here directed by Walter Salles

Italian-French-Belgian drama Vermiglio directed by Maura Delpero

Spanish comedy The Room Next Door, directed by Pedro Almodovar, starring Tilda Swinton and Julliane Moore

Italian-American historical romance Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino, starring Daniel Craig

Harvest (UK-Ger-Gre-Fr-US) directed by Athina Rachel Tsangari

Joker: Folie A Deux, directed byTodd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Italian Diva Futura directed by Giulia Louise Steigerwalt

French drama The Quiet Son directed by Delphine and Muriel Coulin

Italian-French crime drama Sicilian Letters directed by Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza

Chinese mystery thriller Stranger Eyes directed by Yeo Siew Hua

Norwegian film Love directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

April (Geo-Fr-It) directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

Documentary film Youth (Homecoming) (Fr-Lux-Neth) directed by Wang Bing

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Tim Burton Reveals Why He Excluded Key Original Cast Members Alec Baldwin & Geena Davis From Sequel