'This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism': Ian Ziering says about getting attacked by bikers

Ian Ziering, who is known for his role as Steve Sanders in the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210, was attacked by a group of mini bikers while he was in his car with his daughter Mia. This scary incident took place in Hollywood Blvd on New Year’s Eve and has left the star appalled. Ziering took to Instagram to talk about this horrific incident and to raise awareness about the rise in the number of such groups who “disrupt public safety and peace”.

What happened on New Year’s Eve?

The terrifying incident took place in the middle of a busy street and TMZ has acquired video footage of the incident. The assailants, who were all riding on various motorized mini bikes were seen not abiding by the traffic rules and riding in and out of traffic. Ian, who was stuck in traffic, got out of his car to check if his car was scratched as one of the bikers may have struck his car.

In the video, it looked like the actor got into an altercation with one of the bikers and the yelling soon turned into a physical altercation when the biker started to attack him. Ian also repaid in kind but he was outnumbered and ganged up on by the other bike riders who also started to beat him.

Advertisement

The actor then ran back to his distressed daughter and offered her comfort with a hug and a kiss on her forehead. Afterwards, both of them left the scene in their car as they were vastly outnumbered and no one on the street seemed to help them. The bikers, too, left the scene just as quickly.

What did Ian say about the incident?

After the initial shock and trauma wore off, Ian Ziering took to his Instagram to let fans know about the incident and also raise awareness about such blatant hooliganism which seems to be growing. He informed people that thankfully, both he and his daughter Mia, who is 10 years old, are “completely unscathed”.

He went on to say, “The incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace. This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior.” He also said that both the people and the authority need to address the underlying issues that lead to “such disruptive behavior,” and wanted law enforcement to “take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

The actor, who also appeared in Sharknado, and his daughter are thankfully fine and are recovering from the incident. However, many on social media agreed with Ian and the growing display of such incidents in L.A. An official report was filed to the police with Ian’s name as the victim. But unfortunately, the investigation has not led anywhere yet and no one has been arrested for the altercation.

ALSO READ: Beverly Hills, 90210 fame Ian Ziering targeted in shocking LA street brawl with biker gang; Report