Joey Graziadei Opens Up About His Fiancee After Getting Together on the Bachelor; Reveals What He Learned About Her Off Screen

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei reveals a behind-the-scenes look at his relationship with fiancée Kelsey Anderson. Joey (28), in an open conversation with People, shares a nice quirk about Kelsey (25), calling her sporadic burping "cute." The couple's post-show revelations illuminated their relationship outside of the frame.

Joey Graziadei genuinely adores everything about Kelsey Anderson.

The Bachelor star, 28, and his now-fiancée, 25, discussed their romance with People and shared the most unexpected thing they discovered about one another after the cameras stopped rolling.

"She'll rip a burp sometimes, and it's like, 'Oh, that's cute,'" says Joey. "And then, all of a sudden, there's five or four more in a couple of minutes. I'm like, 'Oh, wow. She's just got some burp moments.' It's cute. It is. It's cute. It's cute."

The tennis pro adds that his biggest unknown quirk has to be that he snores, which he says usually happens "when I have one too many beverages."

Whereas, Kelsey jokes that it is something he "always" does, but she says it's "fine" and only makes her "love being around him" even more.

"I think that something that I learned more about Joey was how silly he is. I think that on the show, you're trying to get to know all the nitty-gritty things about each other, but Joey has such a fun side to him, and he makes me laugh all the time," she tells People.

Kelsey Anderson says Joey's ability to crack jokes and be funny made opening up to him "easier and easier."

"I think our first conversation, I was really nervous, so it was hard for me to open up and really get to know him more," she recalls. "But, I know that on our first group date we did a little workout together. And, I was just like, 'He's really cute. He's funny.' He was cracking jokes with me. And, I was like, 'Okay, this is easy.' And I slowly eased into it."

In addition to being "so beautiful," Joey told People that one of the things that drew him to Kelsey right away was her intent.

"That's something that takes a lot of time, I think, to see," he says. "You get moments of it on the show, you get to see who she is and how she does things, but even with more time, you get to see how purposeful she is with how she treats you, actions that she has, the intent of her is it just comes out every day I'm with her."

In conclusion, ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 winner lauds fiancée Kelsey Anderson's charm and embraces her eccentricities. Their genuineness and hilarity allowed their love to develop, exposing deeper bonds that went beyond the frame.

