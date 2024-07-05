Is Ed Sheeran Taking Break From Recording And Music? Singer Explains Career Change Decision

Ed Sheeran is a singer par excellence who often creates headlines for his soulful voice and record-breaking tracks. Sheeran recently opened up on his plans to launch a new program to increase funding for music lessons in schools and to help young people.

According to the latest report by The Sun, the singer might take a break from recording songs for his new album as he shared that he is visiting schools that lack funding for music education to support them. Read on further to know more details!

Is Ed Sheeran taking a break from recording new music?

According to the outlet, the singer is taking a break from recording new music, as he recently shared his career change decisions. The outlet noted that Ed Sheeran mentioned that while he will work on his next album, he plans to spend the rest of the year launching a 'music program for young people.'

The Photograph singer previously donated funds to his former school, Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, after his former music teacher informed him about funding cuts in 2018. The report further noted that Sheeran also shared how he's expanding his efforts to support music education in schools that lack funding. He said, “I started doing that in the county I’m from, and we’ve just now changed to doing it nationwide."

The Perfect hitmaker added that he's visiting "more" high schools that don't have enough funding for music programs, noting that "you can see what a difference it makes." He also shared that though he's not "an academic person," he "excelled at music," and therefore, people think he's "good at something."

Sheeran continued, “I found it massively helpful to be at a state-funded school that really encouraged that." The singer shared that he is concerned because funding for music programs in England has been "cut," so he's doing everything he can to secure more funding.

Ed Sheeran on whether he will release new music this year

In May of this year, Ed Sheeran revealed to People magazine his plan on whether he will release new music in 2024. The singer said that he is currently working on new songs, which are fresh and not yet released. However, he stated that he potentially won't release any new music this year.

He said, “I'm enjoying being on tour. I released two records on tour last year, and it's quite a lot being on tour and releasing records. So, I've made the new music, and I'm just going to sit on it for a bit.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram today to announce that his Mathematics Tour will conclude in 2025, noting that he plans to visit places they haven't performed in yet, with the first batch of dates being for the rest of Europe.

