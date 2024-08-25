Is It Ends With Us Based On Author Colleen Hoover’s Life Story? Here’s What Reports Suggest

It Ends With Us has recently been making headlines after the movie adaptation starring Blake Lively hit theaters earlier this month. Ahead of the movie release, the novel penned by Colleen Hoover had been listed as New York’s best-selling novel.

The story of Lily Bloom inspired the readers and provided a good storyline for them to rely upon. While the book is categorized as fictional, the reports suggest that some of the excerpts that the author described in the book were inspired by her life events.

The narrative of Lily Bloom’s life of romance and tragedy was imaginative; however, the scenes where the author talked about abusive parent-child relationships were personal to Hoover.

The author’s father was allegedly abusive towards her mother, which caused a strained relationship in the household. Hoover released her two-part novel around the time of the COVID pandemic and gained popularity through her art of storytelling, as the fans thoroughly enjoyed the books.

Meanwhile, the It Ends With Us movie has been facing backlash for including scenes of domestic violence without adding a trigger warning. The audience of the film was furious over the fact that trigger warnings were nowhere mentioned either in promotions or during the marketing of the movie.

As for the film, it adapts the major plotline of the book, including the conflicts between Lily and Ryle and the young love blooming between Lily and Atlas.

As for the movie, the synopsis read, “Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship.”

It further states, “When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle gets upended, leaving her with an impossible choice.”

As for the film cast, Blake Lively was joined by Brandon Sklenar, Justin Baldoni, and Jenny Slate to play the lead roles. Moreover, it was Colleen Hoover who asked Baldoni to act and also direct the film.

