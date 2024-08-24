Journalist Reveals The Celebrity Who Saved Her Day After ‘Horrific’ Interview With Blake Lively

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa, who recently came to the spotlight after she called out Blake Lively over an uncomfortable comment during an interview, has praised Kristen Stewart for her sweet demeanor in an interview that followed the one with Blake Lively.

On August 11, Flaa posted a clip of her 2016 interview with Blake Lively and Parker Posey during the Café Society movie promotion, on YouTube, describing it as a ‘horrific’ experience. She captioned the video as ‘The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job'. Flaa was met with overwhelming support from viewers who criticized the Gossip Girl actress for her unacceptable behavior.

Following this she posted another video on Monday, August 19, talking in detail about the incident. The reporter thanked people for supporting her and said that people who “bullied” and had “mean girl energy” in Hollywood should be called out and held accountable. In the video, she expressed that after the fiasco she was afraid of interviewing Kristen Stewart, who also starred alongside Lively and Posey in the movie.

She then went on to reveal that her experience with Kristen was totally opposite as compared to the one with Lively. She revealed that Kristen Stewart was very “sweet” during the interview and she “saved” her day following the disastrous chat with Lively.

"I wanna shout out to Kristen Stewart, who was the person I interviewed after the horrific incident," Flaa praised Kristen.

"She was the most wonderful, wonderful person to interview. So she saved my day, and you know, I was terrified walking into that interview because I'd just experienced what I had," she said, adding that Stewart was "so sweet.”

Many people, however, questioned Flaa as to why she chose this particular moment when Lively has been facing tremendous backlash for her 'tone-deaf' attitude during the promotions of her recently released movie It Ends With Us, to share the clip instead of sharing it in 2016 itself.

In context to this, she explained: “I got so many questions from people asking why I decided to post that interview now, eight years later, and the reason for that is that I got contacted by another reporter who told me a story that was a little similar to this one that he had experienced and then we started talking about it and comparing notes.”

“And then I felt like you know, it’s not ok to behave like that and I think it needs to be called out. Also, it took me a while to be honest with you to actually get over it, it affected me for a while because it made me nervous while interviewing other people after that.” she continued.

Flaa also claimed that she wasn’t aware of the drama surrounding Lively and the It Ends With Us movie.

“I blamed myself for it for a long time because I felt like I did or said something wrong and that’s the reason why I waited so long,” she said. “I actually hadn’t read up about all the other controversy that was going on.”

What is the Blake Lively interview controversy?

In the video, which has more than three million views, Lively is seen making a subtle insult at Flaa after the reporter congratulated her on her pregnancy.

"First of all, congrats on your little bump," Flaa said at the beginning of the interview.

To which Lively replied, "Congrats on your little bump,". However, Flaa wasn’t pregnant at that time.

Further in the interview, when Flaa asked the duo about their clothes in the movie, Blake seemed to have taken offense at the question, answering, “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes”. Lively and co-star Posey also appeared to have ignored Flaa for most part of the interview, with both of them turning their body language towards each other instead of the interviewer.

Citing this incident Flaa told Business Insider "It actually took me a while to get over the experience.”

“Every time I entered a room after this I got nervous that something similar might happen again," she continued. "The fact that I still don't get what triggered the behavior made it even harder. I felt it was my fault for a long time. I have met moody celebrities, but nothing like this interview.”

What is the It Ends With Us Drama?

Recently, Blake Lively has been receiving widespread criticism for her nonchalant attitude during the promotion of her new film, It Ends With Us, which is about a woman who experiences domestic abuse.

She has also been accused of using the opportunity to promote her hair care and beverage line instead of spreading awareness about domestic violence.

Blake is also getting a lot of backlash for unfollowing and ignoring co-star Justin Baldoni, following some creative differences between the two which led to two cuts of the movie.

Notably, Blake Lively hasn't publicly responded to any of the criticism she has been facing lately, including Flaa's comments, yet.

