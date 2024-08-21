Is Jennifer Lopez Ready To ‘Move On’ After Filing For Divorce From Ben Affleck? Here’s What Sources Say

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially called it quits—again, after two years of marriage. Multiple sources confirmed that Lopez filed for divorce from the latter on Tuesday, August 20, catalyzed by Affleck’s alleged lack of interest and efforts in reconciliation. Now, a source told PEOPLE that the singer has come to the painful conclusion that it's time to “move on.”

"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” the source added. “He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work.” Ultimately, it got to a point where she had to look out for herself and come to a conclusion.

The Atlas actress reportedly filed for divorce from Affleck in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on the second anniversary of their wedding celebration in front of family and friends in Georgia. The ceremony took place a month after their intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on July 17, 2022.

The former couple, affectionately referred to as Bennifer, were previously engaged in 2003 but postponed their marriage and eventually broke off. Years later, in 2021, the lovebirds rekindled their romance, to everyone’s surprise. They made their relationship red carpet official at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021 and later confirmed their romance on Instagram in July 2021.

The unexpected reconciliation made it seem like they were meant for each other. Unfortunately, the fairytale ended sooner than anticipated. In a February 2022 interview with PEOPLE, the actress revealed how the two had “a little bit of fear” about dating in the limelight again.

However, she explained how their relationship the second time around was different from the first. Lopez said that they were “older” and “smarter” and made decisions more consciously.

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," she said at the time. However, in 2024, the couple started living individually, celebrated marriage milestones, and spent most of the summer on different coasts.

"They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh," a source told the outlet at the time.