Is Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise Getting A Reboot? Here's What Producer Has To Say

Producers have officially announced that Pirates of the Caribbean is getting a reboot. Jerry Bruckheimer, who is known for Top Gun, Bad Boys, and Beverly Hills Cops, among others, confirmed that the Johnny Depp starrer will be revived with a new cast and storyline. According to the reports, the movie will be written by The Last of Us' Craig Mazin, who revealed that he did pitch a few ideas, but those were struck.

Since the release of Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017, many concepts for the franchise's future have been put forth. A new story starring Barbie star Margot Robbie and a sixth film building on the 2017 release are among them. Bruckheimer's revealed reboot is not either of these; rather, it appears the studio chose a completely different approach.

What Did Jerry Bruckheimer Reveal About The Reboot?

In an interview with an entertainment portal, the producer shared, "It's hard to tell. You don't know; you really don't know. You don't know how they come together. You just don't know. Because with Top Gun, you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you. But we're going to reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors."

Writer Craig Mazin revealed about the script, "We pitched it and thought there's no way they're buying it; it's too weird. And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone's waiting around."

Will Johnny Depp Return As Jack Sparrow?

With the news of Pirates of the Caribbean returning, fans wonder if Johnny Depp will return as his iconic character. Soon after winning the legal battle against Amber Heard, Depp proposed his wish to work with Disney again. However, there is no solid confirmation of whether the actor will return.

Speaking about the same, the producer shared, He's just so good at what he does, and actors recover from things like this. He's a good individual, and he's a caring individual. He's somebody that you can rely on, and he's just terrific. I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist, and, again, you go through things in life you wish you hadn't, but he's still a talented artist." A source close to Depp revealed that if the script interests the actor, he will consider it.

