Johnny Depp returns to the big screen in the French-language historical drama Jeanne du Barry as King Louis XV. The film is directed, written, and produced by Maïwenn. Read on to know more.

Johnny Depp stars as King Louis XV in the historical French movie Jeanne du Barry

The story revolves around Jeanne du Barry, portrayed as the illegitimate daughter of a seamstress who strategically used her intelligence and charm to ascend within high society, ultimately becoming King Louis XV's favored courtesan. Despite facing opposition and scandal due to her low birth and refusal to conform to royal norms, Jeanne navigated the complexities of court life with cunning and resilience.

Watch the trailer of Jeanne du Barry here;

The logline of the film reads, "Jeanne uses her charms and intelligence to climb the social ladder step by step. She becomes one of the favourites of King Louis XV and falls madly in love. Against all convention, Jeanne moves to Versailles."

The film has been a passion project for Maïwenn for nearly two decades, inspired by her fascination with the character from the film Marie Antoinette. Maïwenn told Harper Bazaar about the project, "I discovered the character in 2006 thanks to the film Marie Antoinette by Sofia Coppola," The director further said, "She was played by Asia Argento. As soon as she appeared on screen, I was captivated. I only wanted to stay with her."

For Depp, this role marks his first on-screen appearance since his highly publicized legal battle with Amber Heard. However, he rejects the idea of it being a comeback, the Priate of Caribbean actor emphasized at the Cannes in 2023, "I keep wondering about the word 'comeback' because I didn't go anywhere," he added, "The notion of something like that is a bizarre mystery."

Johnny Depp describes the process of transforming into King Louis XV

Transforming into King Louis XV required more than just donning elaborate costumes; Johnny Depp described, "First of all, even if I speak a little French, to get as close as possible to 18th-century French, I worked with a coach who was extremely effective when it came to pronunciation, for example," Depp continued "My goal was to detach myself as much as possible from this question so that the words would come out of my mouth in the most natural way possible and I could focus on acting and on my fellow actors."

The film's release is highly anticipated, especially given the meticulous attention to detail and the compelling narrative it promises to deliver. Jeanne du Barry opens in select theaters across the U.S. and Canada on May 2, accompanied by an exclusive taped interview featuring Depp discussing his experience working on the project.

For those interested in experiencing the historical drama firsthand, tickets are available for purchase through the film's official website.

