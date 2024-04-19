Will Johnny Depp Ever Return To Acting? Here's What Sources Close To Him Claim

Johnny Depp fans hope to see him work his magic on the big screen again someday. A source close to the star has the answer to all of Depp’s fans' prayers. Johnny Depp has a roster of iconic roles in his portfolio. The actor who has played some of teh most iconic characters in pop culture, from Willy Wonka to Edward Scissorhands.

Even though Depp is currently in the middle of directing the film Modi, all hope is not lost according to a source close to the actor. The actor has recently been spotted at the UK premiere of his film Jeanne du Barry. Here’s what a source told TMZ about Johnny’s acting comeback.

Johnny Depp’s acting comeback

Johnny Depp who is immersed in directing the upcoming film Modi, might make an acting comeback. According to TMZ, the actor is keen on eventually returning to act in American films. The outlet reported that Modi is in its final stage where the team is working on editing and finalising. But after he sees this project through, Depp plans to return to Hollywood to shine on the big screen again when the time feels right.

Depp is currently directing teh biographical drama based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The movie boasts a star-studded cast which includes Riccardo Scamarcio, Sally Phillips, and Al Pacino. Modi will be Depp’s second-ever film he directed since The Brave which came out in 1997. Depp also starred in The Brave along with Marlon Brando.

Johnny Depp’s ​​Jeanne du Barry

Johnny Depp last starred in the historical drama Jeanne du Barry. The actor stated that he was "strangely, oddly, and perversely lucky" to be offered the role. He was recently spotted at the London premiere of his movie. The actor visibly lost a few pounds and sported a new haircut.

Depp met up with students of the Ghetto Film School's London chapter. This is a nonprofit program that offers hands-on experience to young aspiring filmmakers. According to TMZ, the actor personally invited the students because he has been a fan of the program and always appreciated it.

