Who Has Timothée Chalamet Dated in the Past? Everything to Know about His Dating History

The state of Timothée Chalamet's relationship is frequently the subject of online discussion. Since his breakthrough performances in Call Me By Your Name and Ladybird, the Academy Award-nominated actor has seen great success, and his ascent to prominence was accompanied by a number of high-profile partnerships.

Chalamet, who has been connected to celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Eiza González, and Lily-Rose Depp, has admitted that he feels "intensely judged" by the demands of social media and generally stays away from discussing his dating experiences. He remarked, "To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged," as he watched the Venice Film Festival 2022 premiere of his film Bones & All.

The actor previously talked about how the word "date" terrifies him in an interview with W Magazine published in 2018. When questioned about his first date, he said, "Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established." "You can always see people on early date behaviour."

Chalamet, however, hinted that he might be a romantic at heart in the same year when he told Vogue Paris the most important lesson he had learnt about love: "When you love, love wholly." Love without shame."

Everything to Know about Timothée Dating History

Kylie Jenner - April 2023 - Present

After her Range Rover was seen in his driveway in April 2023, there were rumors that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Chalamet were dating.

Then PEOPLE was informed by a source that the two were "hanging out and getting to know each other."

The two were also seen chatting at Paris Fashion Week a few months before. The couple's growing romance was announced soon after it was said that Jenner had broken up with Travis Scott, the father of her two children, with whom she had been in an intermittent relationship since 2017.

The reality star "just wants to date without any pressure" following "years of back and forth" with Scott, according to a Jenner insider.

Jenner and [Chalamet] get together once a week. It isn't severe. The source stated, "Kylie is having fun," and that "everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating."

A close personal friend of Jenner informed PEOPLE in May 2023 that her relationship with Chalamet is "not serious." "Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mum," the person said. The source claimed, "They're both real with each other and things have been easy and fun." Timothée makes sure Kylie lives in the "present," and she appreciates that about him. Their relationship is characterized by their ongoing strive to become better persons for one another.

Additionally, the insider stated that his family "sees how happy she makes him."

Jenner and Chalamet have become "very serious and involved with each other's day to day lives," a source told PEOPLE, following the couple's attendance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Sarah Talabi - April 2022

After the actor and model and influencer Sarah Talabi spent time together at Coachella in April 2022, there were speculations that the two may be more than just pals.

"Had the best time with the best group of people," Talabi said on the screen of her Instagram Story from the music event. She also tagged Chalamet's account, her twin sister Leah Talabi, and a friend.

Later, Talabi acknowledged that she had spent time with the Dune star, but she immediately steered the discussion in another direction.

"I was at Coachella this weekend, as well as the Revolve Festival, and a few other private parties," Sarah stated to Page Six . "That's me in the pictures; Leah Talabi, my twin sister, was also present. We were all merely chatting and enjoying the music. I had the best night of my life that night."

"It's a valid question, because everyone is asking me if I kissed Timothée Chalamet at Coachella. However, it would be excellent to challenge our international leaders about why climate catastrophe reform has been utterly ineffectual and why the Earth is currently losing 1.2 trillion tonnes of ice a year as a result of global warming."

Lily Rose Depp - March 2021 and October 2018 - April 2020

The relationship between Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, and Chalamet is said to have started in September 2018 after they were repeatedly spotted together in New York City looking cozy. That December, they even ventured to Paris to further their affair.

The couple first connected while shooting on Netflix's The King, and shortly after attending the movie's Venice Film Festival premiere, they were spotted kissing passionately on a boat in Capri, Italy.

When the intimate moment became public, Chalamet told GQ in November 2020, "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life."

"I was spending the entire day on this boat with someone I truly loved, and when I closed my eyes, I could not deny that it was amazing. And then feeling ashamed and appearing like a complete moron upon discovering all these photos when you wake up? Everybody is pale?" He went on.

After that, the Beautiful Boy actor continued, "And people are like, 'This is a PR stunt.'" A publicity gimmick? Would I want to appear that way in front of all of you, do you think?

In April 2020, following a year and a half of courtship, word leaked out that Chalamet and Depp were divorcing. The actor hasn't spoken out about the split yet.

Eiza González - June 2020

Chalamet was photographed with actress Eiza González in June 2020, having a summer vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The stars traveled there on a private plane with friends, a source told PEOPLE at the time, and they spent five days at Chileno Bay.

The insider revealed, "They seemed to have the best time and enjoyed the luxurious resort." "They recently started hanging out and they looked happy together."

The insider went on, "They rested, ate delicious cuisine, and lounged in the sun. It was a pleasant vacation. PEOPLE was informed by a third insider that González was "talking on and off" with Chalamet and had broken up with Australian actor Luke Bracey.

But their relationship didn't survive for very long. It was rumored by October 2020 that the couple had broken up.

Saoirse Ronan - January 2020

Saorise and Timothée were paired for two films, 2017's Lady Bird and 2019's Little Women, by director Greta Gerwig, who later stated she intended to set them up.

When Vogue posed 73 questions in January 2021, she was asked if she was secretly trying to set up the couple for a date. To which she replied, "Who wouldn't want them to date? They're very attractive," she said, grinning impishly at the camera.

The two have "bonfire" chemistry, according to Gerwig, who told People in the summer of 2019 that they "have an energy between them that is like they become a bonfire when they're together." They are both so young, so brilliant, so intelligent, and so full of life. When combined, they have a burning sensation."

Lourdees Leon 2013

In 2013, while Chalamet was a student at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, he was connected to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon.

They appear to have been friends for a while after splitting up, despite the fact that not much is known about their brief romance. During an interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy in 2017, the actor disclosed that he had discussed his main role in Call Me By Your Name with Leon.

He said to Andy Cohen, "She hasn't seen it yet, but she's excited to." "She makes fun of me for going to public events. She is really enthusiastic about the film itself, and the positive reviews it has received are only better. It's similar to the public appearance aspects of it, such as some of my late-night activities. I am ridiculed."

Chalamet laughed and blushed when the Watch What Happens Live host questioned him about how long he and Leon dated. "Next question," he responded. In an interview with Vanity Fair in April 2021, the eldest daughter of the "Like a Virgin" singer reflected on their time together. She told the site, "I respect him a lot; we were a little item." "My first boyfriend."

