Is Justin Bieber teasing new music? His recent Instagram posts are setting the rumor mill on fire. The Peaches crooner shared a series of snaps, featuring him singing into a microphone, surrounded by a band, in what seems to be a concert or recording studio.

Justin Bieber's recent Instagram post sparks speculations of a possible comeback

Fans eagerly speculated that this could mean new music or upcoming performances. One of the fans said, "I'm so excited for what you have in store for us! (Heart eye emoji, relief emoji) while a second one asked "Are you going to the Super Bowl?! (crying emoji, heart eye emoji) make it possible (crying emojis), a third one chimed in, "TELL US WHAT YOU’RE UP TO" and another one speculated, "maybe this time we’ll actually get to see him live."

Photographer Rory Kramer, who captured the moments, expressed gratitude saying, "Some of my favorite times ever with you."

This teasing post followed a similar slideshow from the day before, also by Kramer. Kramer wrote in the caption, "Grateful for the freedom to do my thing. Thank you for that gift @justinbieber. While the initial post, accompanied by a shushing emoji, hinted at something exciting.

Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps with wife Hailey Bieber

In addition to these music-related posts, Justin celebrated his relationship with his wife Hailey Bieber with adorable snapshots of them sharing a kiss. The couple, who marked their fifth wedding anniversary in September, exchanged sweet notes on social media, reflecting on their journey together. Hailey wrote in the caption, "We're cute."

Justin dedicated an Instagram carousel to showcase their evolving relationship, expressing his deep love and appreciation for Hailey.

The couple's lasting companionship and love were highlighted in an interview Justin conducted with Hailey for Vogue Australia's cover story last year. Hailey expressed, "My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have. Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

As fans eagerly await potential new music from Justin, his Instagram posts continue to fuel excitement for what's to come in the future.

