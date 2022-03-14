EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gives a 'brief' tease on what to expect from Never Have I Ever Season 3

Never Have I Ever is all set to drop this summer, while a fourth and final season is also on its way. The series made a bonafide breakout star of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who has since been the one to watch out for. Given how the first two seasons received a ton of love from a worldwide audience, there is genuine excitement over NHIE Season 3.

In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla to promote her latest outing, Turning Red (Read Pinkvilla's review HERE!), I couldn't help but ask Maitreyi Ramakrishnan for a tease about Never Have I Ever Season 3, as to what fans can expect from the series. Maitreyi initially quipped, "I mean, I'm a vault. I feel like, we should all know this by now; I hate spoilers. I'm all about no spoilers, watch it when it comes out, I want everything to be a surprise and we'll talk about it later. Pending a week because that's the appropriate time to not talk about spoilers on Twitter. After a week, it's free game."

However, giving a very 'brief' tease, Ramakrishnan concluded, "But, all I can say is, expect a lot of change. And I definitely know that that's very mysterious and definitely open-ended and I'm doing that on purpose."

We're definitely intrigued to know what "changes" are in store for Devi in Never Have I Ever Season 3!

How excited are you for Never Have I Ever Season 3? What changes do you envision for the new season and are you Team Paxton or Team Ben? Share your excitement, wildest theories and pick with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

