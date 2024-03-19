Is Kate Middleton 'Struggling To Eat' While Recovering From Abdominal Surgery? Here's What Sources Claim

Kate Middleton's road to recovery is not an easy one. With the conspiracies spiraling around the Princess of Wales' disappearance, a new claim surfaces on the internet. The royal sources have revealed to Radar Online that Middleton is "struggling to eat" after her surgery.

On January 17, official palace sources released a statement confirming that Middleton was going under the knife for her planned abdominal surgery. Following Kate's surgery, Kensington Palace withheld the reason and severity of the situation. However, royal experts have their theories about the palace's lack of transparency.

What Did The Sources Say About Kate Middleton's Eating Issue?

Opening up to Radar Online, the royal insiders shared, "Kate is struggling to eat. She continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected." The source added, "Kate was already painfully thin, so this is a cause for major concern behind palace walls."

The insiders had earlier claimed that the staff members were unaware of Middleton's surgery and had not seen her after. The royal member, however, was clicked at the farmer's market a couple of days ago, along with her husband, picking up groceries. Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen taking a stroll in the parking lot, sharing laughs, and carrying shopping bags while having conversations.

What Does The Royal Experts Have To Say About The Ongoing Conspiracies Around Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton's disappearance has taken the internet by storm. With new conspiracies piling up every day, the British Royal Family is seeing themselves in trouble. The royal experts have weighed on theories of what might be going on behind the closed doors of the palace. Pier Morgan, a close family ally, shared his input on the conspiracies.

He said, "Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over Photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that? Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?"

Morgan continued, "Kate needs a break; I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph, and it's led to even more conspiracy theories. On one level, [the edited picture] could be trivial—she could be fine and doing well and try to do something to correct the conspiracies and get it wrong—or it could be that they're hiding something."

The statements were shared after the Princess of Wales was accused of posting an edited picture of herself and the kids on the occasion of the U.K.'s Mother's Day.

